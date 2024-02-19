© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Chiefs shooting victim Lisa Lopez-Galvan won’t be forgotten: ‘That smile was real’

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published February 19, 2024 at 5:01 PM CST
A young woman and older man smile into the camera with a city skyline obscured in the background.
Lisa Lopez-Galvan family
Lisa Lopez-Galvan was shot and killed at the Chief’s Super Bowl victory parade at Union Station on Feb. 14. She is pictured here with her father, Beto Lopez Sr.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a beloved DJ and leader in Kansas City’s Latino community, was shot and killed at the Chief’s Super Bowl victory parade at Union Station on Feb. 14. “She was a big-hearted person,” Galvan’s brother, Beto Lopez, told KCUR's Up To Date.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan was a stranger to no one.

The mother from Shawnee, Kansas, was a beloved DJ who played all the fiestas in town, and she was a pillar in Kansas City’s Latino community.

“We all have hardships in our lives, but boy if she ever did, she would never show it,” Beto Lopez, Galvan’s brother and CEO of the Guadalupe Centers in Kansas City, told KCUR’s Up To Date. “And definitely the life of the party… she kind of kept things positive and, you know, just in good perspective, always.”

Galvan was killed on Feb. 14, when she was fatally shot at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade. Twenty-two others were injured, including nine children.

“My sister was caught right in the middle of it. Plain and simple,” Lopez said.

He remembers his little sister as larger-than-life, and as someone who would do anything to help and make others happy.

“She was a big-hearted person,” he said. “Great mother, great wife, great grandmother. To me, more importantly, she was a great sister.”

“Whenever she greeted you, that smile was real; that smile was really embracing for any stranger that first met her, and that's the legacy.”

  • Beto Lopez, Lisa Lopez-Galvan’s brother and CEO of the Guadalupe Centers
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
