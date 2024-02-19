Chiefs shooting victim Lisa Lopez-Galvan won’t be forgotten: ‘That smile was real’

Lisa Lopez-Galvan was a stranger to no one.

The mother from Shawnee, Kansas, was a beloved DJ who played all the fiestas in town, and she was a pillar in Kansas City’s Latino community.

“We all have hardships in our lives, but boy if she ever did, she would never show it,” Beto Lopez, Galvan’s brother and CEO of the Guadalupe Centers in Kansas City, told KCUR’s Up To Date. “And definitely the life of the party… she kind of kept things positive and, you know, just in good perspective, always.”

Galvan was killed on Feb. 14, when she was fatally shot at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade. Twenty-two others were injured, including nine children.

“My sister was caught right in the middle of it. Plain and simple,” Lopez said.

He remembers his little sister as larger-than-life, and as someone who would do anything to help and make others happy.

“She was a big-hearted person,” he said. “Great mother, great wife, great grandmother. To me, more importantly, she was a great sister.”

“Whenever she greeted you, that smile was real; that smile was really embracing for any stranger that first met her, and that's the legacy.”

