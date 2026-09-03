Missouri Supreme Court puts referendum to overturn new congressional map on ballot

The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday placed a referendum aimed at overturning the state's new congressional lines on the Nov. 3 ballot.

It's a decision that could guarantee Congressman Emanuel Cleaver's reelection and foil a plan from President Donald Trump and Missouri Republicans to send another Republican to the U.S. House.

Roughly a year ago at the best of Trump, Missouri Republicans redrew the state's congressional lines to make it much harder for Cleaver, a Kansas City Democrat, to win reelection. A group called People Not Politicians gathered more than 300,000 signatures to place the new lines up for a statewide vote.

Based on the Missouri Constitution, getting enough signatures would suspend the 2025 map – and replace it with a map lawmakers approved in 2022 that all but guarantee Cleaver's reelection.

In early August, Secretary of State Denny Hoskins rejected the referendum. He said the Missouri Constitution did not specifically authorize a November 2025 statewide vote on a federal redistricting plan. Cole County Judge Daniel Green agreed with Hoskins' decision to keep it off the ballot.

But in a unanimous decision released on Thursday, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that federal redistricting plans were subject to referendums. The majority of judges noted the Missouri Constitution contains a list of prohibited legislation that can be targeted through the referendum process. And it does not include federal redistricting plans.

Because the referendum has enough signatures, the court said that the map from 2025 was suspended as of December 2025 – meaning that, at least for now, Missourians will vote using the 2022 lines.

Hoskins and Attorney General Catherine Hanaway had argued it was too late to change the lines for the November election, since the August primary was run on the 2025 map. People Not Politicians attorney Chuck Hatfield noted that the Missouri Constitution already has a remedy for this scenario: Political parties can choose the nominees.

The Missouri Supreme Court made its decision a day after judges heard oral arguments. The state faces a Sept. 8 deadline to make any changes for the Nov. 3 general election.

Hanaway, though, could appeal the decision to the federal judiciary – including the U.S. Supreme Court. In the past year, the U.S. Supreme Court has often acted quickly on litigation involving redistricting lawsuits.

But if that appeal is unsuccessful, it would not only mean Cleaver will almost certainly win reelection, but it also provides a more favorable path for Democrat Fred Wellman in his bid to oust Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner in the 2nd District.

The 2022 map contained more GOP-leaning versions of the North Missouri-based 6th District, as well as the 3rd District that includes parts of Jefferson and St. Charles counties.

be on the November 2026 ballot. That proposal would make it harder for lawmakers to overturn voter-approved initiatives.

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The Missouri Supreme Court also ruled that a proposal known as Respect Missouri Voters initiative