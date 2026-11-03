Here are the key 2026 election results from Kansas

Kansas voters are heading to polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, for midterm elections that will choose who represents them in Congress, elect leaders for statewide offices from governor on down, and

Looking for information about what's on your ballot? Check out KCUR's complete 2026 Election Guide.

In-person polling places in Kansas are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., although some counties can stay open until 8 p.m.

Find your polling location here. If you are in line at the closing time, you still have a right to cast a ballot — stay in line!

KCUR's total guide to the 2026 elections Want to know more about what's on your ballot in Missouri and Kansas? Find news on the race for Congress, compare statewide candidates and learn how to register to vote.

Live election results: Kansas

Find live election results below from NPR. Results will begin updating after polls close.

For state legislative races, go to the Kansas Secretary of State's website.

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