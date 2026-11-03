© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Got election questions? Text KCUR for answers! What information do you need to better understand your ballot? Click here or text your election questions to 816-601-4777.

Here are the key 2026 election results from Missouri

KCUR | By Gabe Rosenberg
Published November 3, 2026 at 3:00 AM CST
A red icon the shape of Missouri above the words "MO Election Results" on a blue background.
Crysta Henthorne
/
KCUR

Missouri voters are heading to polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, for midterm elections that will choose who represents them in Congress, decide critical constitutional amendments on abortion and direct democracy, and determine the future of redistricting in the state.

Looking for information about what's on your ballot? Check out KCUR's complete 2026 Election Guide.

In-person polling places in Missouri are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find your polling location here. If you are in line at the closing time, you still have a right to cast a ballot — stay in line!

Latest Missouri election news
  1. Amendment 6, born of 'frustration' with Missouri lawmakers, would protect voter-led ballot measures
  2. Ready to vote in Missouri and Kansas? Here's your Election Day guide
  3. Another toss-up in Missouri? 2nd District race between Wagner and Wellman gets national buzz
  4. Missouri pastors take opposing sides in fight over anti-abortion amendment
  5. Ahead of Amendment 3 vote, Missourians campaign to defend transgender health care
  6. Missouri utilities spent 5 times more on Republican candidates in midterm elections
KCUR's total guide to the 2026 elections
Want to know more about what's on your ballot in Missouri and Kansas? Find news on the race for Congress, compare statewide candidates and learn how to register to vote.

Live election results: Missouri

Find live election results below from NPR. Results will begin updating after polls close.

For state legislative races, go to the Missouri Secretary of State's website.

Jackson County voters, find results on the county legislature, executive races, and COMBAT sales tax extension here.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Tags
Politics, Elections and Government Missouri elections 2026MissouriMissouri constitutionCongressMissouri 5th DistrictMissouri 4th DistrictMissouri 6th Districtabortionabortion banMissouri abortion amendmentProposition Aredistricting
Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I‘m always asking: What do our communities need to know, and how can KCUR best deliver that? I help figure out how our journalism lives online, so we can serve more people, build trust with our communities, and amplify joy. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org
See stories by Gabe Rosenberg
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR