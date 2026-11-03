Here are the key 2026 election results from Missouri

Missouri voters are heading to polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, for midterm elections that will choose who represents them in Congress, decide critical constitutional amendments on abortion and direct democracy, and determine the future of redistricting in the state.

Looking for information about what's on your ballot? Check out KCUR's complete 2026 Election Guide.

In-person polling places in Missouri are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find your polling location here. If you are in line at the closing time, you still have a right to cast a ballot — stay in line!

KCUR's total guide to the 2026 elections Want to know more about what's on your ballot in Missouri and Kansas? Find news on the race for Congress, compare statewide candidates and learn how to register to vote.

Live election results: Missouri

Find live election results below from NPR. Results will begin updating after polls close.

For state legislative races, go to the Missouri Secretary of State's website.

Jackson County voters, find results on the county legislature, executive races, and COMBAT sales tax extension here.

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