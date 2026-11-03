Here are the key 2026 election results from Missouri
Missouri voters are heading to polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, for midterm elections that will choose who represents them in Congress, decide critical constitutional amendments on abortion and direct democracy, and determine the future of redistricting in the state.
Looking for information about what's on your ballot? Check out KCUR's complete 2026 Election Guide.
In-person polling places in Missouri are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Find your polling location here. If you are in line at the closing time, you still have a right to cast a ballot — stay in line!
- Amendment 6, born of 'frustration' with Missouri lawmakers, would protect voter-led ballot measures
- Ready to vote in Missouri and Kansas? Here's your Election Day guide
- Another toss-up in Missouri? 2nd District race between Wagner and Wellman gets national buzz
- Missouri pastors take opposing sides in fight over anti-abortion amendment
- Ahead of Amendment 3 vote, Missourians campaign to defend transgender health care
- Missouri utilities spent 5 times more on Republican candidates in midterm elections
Live election results: Missouri
Find live election results below from NPR. Results will begin updating after polls close.
For state legislative races, go to the Missouri Secretary of State's website.
Jackson County voters, find results on the county legislature, executive races, and COMBAT sales tax extension here.
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