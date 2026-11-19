John Carnes, a former member of the Jackson County Legislature, was arrested Thursday after being charged with bribery in a three-count indictment.

“The purpose of the scheme and artifice was for Carnes to secretly and corruptly enrich himself by advancing his interest in an enterprise seeking development projects” by bribing Jackson County officials, according to the indictment.

The indictment says Carnes roped a half-dozen unnamed officials into the scheme, although he is the only one charged.

Conversations between Carnes and the others occurred in spring and summer, when Carnes was in federal custody in Leavenworth.

“While he was finishing his latest federal term of incarceration, Carnes orchestrated a scheme to bribe a high-ranking member of the Jackson County legislature to secure county business,” the U.S. attorney charged.

This is the third time Carnes has been indicted. He previously was indicted for tax evasion in 2022, pleading guilty, and was sentenced to 21 months in prison. He also served two years in Leavenworth following his 1989 conviction for bank fraud and bribery.

As such, the government is asking that he be denied bail.

“Carnes has shown himself fundamentally unable to conform to societal standards and unwilling to comply with the orders of the Court,” the government wrote.

A federal public defender was appointed to represent Carnes.

The government charges Carnes was offering bribes to county officials to win approval of a development deal for the McCune School for Boys, an old juvenile residential facility in Independence, Missouri, that closed in 2012.

If convicted, Carnes faces up to 20 years in prison.