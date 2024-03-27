Royals change stadium plan to keep Oak Street open to traffic, but fate of businesses is uncertain

This story will be updated.

The Royals announced the team is reworking its proposed Crossroads ballpark district to keep Oak Street open after pressure from Mayor Quinton Lucas, other city officials and the Crossroads community.

The original stadium district design stretched east to west between Locust Street and Grand Boulevard and north to south from Truman Road to 17th Street.

In a statement, team owner John Sherman said the team made the decision in response to Lucas’ advocacy and conversations with city council to keep the thoroughfare open and “improve the ballpark district impact.”

“We acknowledge Oak Street is an integral part of the downtown experience, and therefore we agree to change the ballpark district design to keep Oak Street open,” Sherman said.

In a separate statement to KCUR, the Royals said the team wants to keep Oak Street open to pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers.

“We have said all along that we are meeting with and listening to members of the Crossroads community, and this is an example of that work,” the team said. “We have always viewed our project as connecting downtown neighborhoods, and keeping this important artery open is consistent with that priority.”

Populous The original proposed site map for the Royals stadium in the Crossroads. The Royals said Wednesday that they plan to move forward with the development on the eastern edge of the site — including a hotel, entertainment venue and the team's corporate office — but will shift it to keep Oak Street open.

The original plan placed part of the stadium, the team’s corporate office, a hotel and residential and entertainment venues along the Oak and Locust Street corridor.

A spokesperson for the team said the Royals will still move forward with the surrounding development but will alter the design to keep Oak Street open. He did not specify whether that still includes demolishing surrounding businesses.

The Crossroads Community Association is currentlynegotiating with the team for a community benefits agreement that would reduce lease pricing within the ballpark district, provide support to displaced businesses and implement traffic and parking management. No deal has been signed yet.

David Johnson, a board member for the association, said he supports the Royals’ latest decision. The group remains neutral on the April 2 vote to extend Jackson County’s existing 3/8th-cent sales tax to support the Royals’ new stadium and Chiefs’ renovation at Arrowhead.

“Oak provides critical access for all road users to destinations to the north and south, as well as access to many emerging small businesses located on the street itself,” Johnson said.

Jill Cockson owns Chartreuse Saloon on the corner of Oak and 17th Street and has been a vocal opponent of the Crossroads ballpark. She said the plan to keep Oak Street open gives her hope for her business.

However, Cockson said she’s still encouraging people to vote against the 3/8th-cent sales tax extension because the team changed its plan less than a week before the April 2 election, after voting has already begun.

“I think that the voters need to take this as a sign that they don't know what they're doing,” Cockson said. “They should go back to the drawing board and come back to the table with a plan that they actually communicate effectively in advance so that we can all know exactly what we're voting on.”

Sarah Hoffmann owns Green Dirt Farm, a Weston artisan cheesemaker that’s set to open its Kansas City location on Oak and 16th Street in a matter of days.

Signs in Green Dirt on Oak’s windows encourage people to vote against the 3/8th-cent sales tax. Hoffmann said the new plan doesn’t change her mind. She says the tax money would be put to better use expanding housing, mitigating climate impacts and investing in public infrastructure.

Carlos Moreno A sign in a store front near the intersection of 16th and Oak Streets on March 25, 2024 urges Jackson County residents to vote against a 3/8th-cent stadium tax.

Even if their businesses remain open, both Hoffmann and Cockson are concerned about the parking and construction issues the stadium could cause.

“How will that impact our customer's desire to come down here? Are they going to say to themselves, ‘It's too busy and too crowded, there's not parking and all that construction is getting in the way — I don't even want to go down there right now’?” Hoffman said. “It can have a really big negative impact on our business.”

The Royals said the team will continue to factor community feedback into the design of the ballpark district.

“After the vote, we will continue this collaborative and thoughtful process with the Mayor, City Council and Crossroads small businesses on integrating the ballpark district and neighborhood,” the team said in a statement to KCUR.