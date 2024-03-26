Here's where Kansas City elected officials stand on the April 2 sales tax vote and stadium plan

On April 2, Jackson County residents will decide whether to approve a stadium sales tax that would fund a new ballpark for the Kansas City Royals and renovations at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium. Some residents have already cast their votes, as no-excuse early voting started March 19.

Both teams have said passage of the 3/8th-cent sales tax is crucial for them to move forward with their respective projects and stay in Jackson County. The tax is expected to generate about $2 billion over 40 years, which will be split evenly between the Royals and Chiefs.

Jackson County legislators were responsible for putting the stadium tax on the ballot back in January — even overriding a veto from County Executive Frank White to do so. The teams released broad details about the community benefits agreement with the county, but the legislature has yet to formally adopt it.

If the tax passes and the Royals move forward with the ballpark project, Kansas City Council members are likely to take up infrastructure issues, such as a zoning change to accommodate a ballpark, street closures and the demolition of buildings in the impacted area.

The Royals might also ask for funding from Kansas City, as the team is reportedly still facing a $700 million financing gap it hopes Missouri and Kansas City can fill.

KCUR asked elected officials from the City Council and the Jackson County Legislature how they plan to vote come April 2, the reasoning behind their vote, their thoughts on the Royals’ Crossroads proposal and if they think leases and community benefits agreements should be finalized before April 2. City Council members were also asked if they would support city funding — through direct funding or a tax incentive deal — for the Royals’ ballpark.



Kansas City Council

More than half of city council members either did not respond to KCUR’s multiple requests for comment or said they would not comment on how they planned to vote.

Mayor Quinton Lucas

Response: Will vote yes.

Additional comments: “The Royals will have to ask us for support through any number of ways, but not through us just putting out a $400 million tax increase,” he said on KCUR’s Up to Date.

Kevin O’Neill, 1st District At-Large

Response: None

Nathan Willett, 1st District

Response: “As a Northlander, I am not going to tell Jackson County how to vote on this issue.”

Additional comments: “As a Councilmember — if the measure passes, I do not see it as an endorsement of the current development plan proposed by the Royals. Oak Street is an important artery of our city and I will work with our neighbors, my colleagues, and local businesses to make sure it stays open. Oak should not be vacated.”

Lindsay French, 2nd District At-Large

Response: None

Wes Rogers, 2nd District

Response: None

Melissa Patterson Hazley, 3rd District At-Large

Response: “I don’t want to mix my actions as a voter with my actions as an elected official.”

Additional comments: “If the voters decide to pass this tax extension, City Council will likely be asked to consider some financial or zoning actions. For these reasons, I do not wish to share comments in the press or to divulge how I plan to vote at the ballot box.”

Melissa Robinson, 3rd District

Response: “I am waiting on the results from the Community Benefits agreement and a clear ask from the City.”

Crispin Rea, 4th District At-Large

Response: None

Eric Bunch, 4th District

Response: “I’m staying out of this one for now.”

Darrell Curls, 5th District At-Large

Response: None

Ryana Parks-Shaw, 5th District

Response: None

Andrea Bough, 6th District At-Large

Response: “No comment.”

Johnathan Duncan, 6th District

Response: Will vote no.

Additional comments: “I don't think taxpayers should foot the bill for billionaires, period. … I want to know the financial details and the disclosure of a financial analysis to be an informed voter. And we don't have that.”



Jackson County Legislature

County Executive Frank White

Response: Will vote no.

Additional comments: “The new sales tax proposal is expected to generate more than $2 billion for the teams over 40 years. This places a substantial financial burden on our taxpayers without offering clear, long-term benefits to the community or an equitable share of revenue to support essential services like healthcare, public safety, and infrastructure. It's a bad deal for taxpayers.”

Jalen Anderson, 1st District At-Large

Response: None

Manny Abarca IV, 1st District

Response: Will vote yes.

Additional comments: “I believe that the deal that we've made at the community benefits table is both historic and transformational.”

Donna Peyton, 2nd District At-Large

Response: Will vote yes.

Additional comments: “I know the need of having a vision that will propel that business or organization into the future as a viable, strategic and valuable to their community. The Royals and Chiefs are doing just that. I support their efforts to remain world-class teams competing in world-class facilities. Additionally, this is not a new tax. I support renewing the current sales tax.”

Venessa Huskey, 2nd District

Response: Will vote yes.

Additional comments: “A 3/8 cent sales tax is an extension to what I pay now. If it does not pass, the Chiefs & the Royals will relocate.”

Megan Marshall, 3rd District At-Large

Response: None

Charlie Franklin, 3rd District

Response: Will vote yes.

DaRon McGee, 4th District

Response: None

Jeanie Lauer, 5th District

Response: None

Sean Smith, 6th District

Response: None