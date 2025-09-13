© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Longtime Kansas City Chiefs announcer quits — and is running for Jackson County Legislature

KCUR | By Frank Morris,
Madeline Fox
Published September 13, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, the home of the Chiefs.
Vaughn Wheat
/
The Beacon
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, the home of the Chiefs.

Dale Carter said the Chiefs wanted him to make announcing adjustments that crossed a "red line" for him. He'll continue to host radio broadcasts and call high school football games.

Arrowhead Stadium will sound different when the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in their Sunday home opener, after longtime play caller Dale Carter abruptly quit this week.

“Today, I feel like an enormous weight has been lifted from me,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Frankly, it just hasn't been as fun as it was. It takes a lot of time away from my family, especially around the holidays. This just feels like the right time.”

Carter has been calling Chiefs games at Arrowhead since Patrick Mahomes was 13 years old. He developed a signature, energetic style of announcing.
Some fans loved it, but the Chiefs organization had some qualms. In a Facebook post, Carter says the Chiefs’ in-house production company wasn’t happy with all of his voice work.

“They asked me to make a significant change to how I've called the games (which I tried to do, even though I disagreed with it),” Carter wrote. “Going into this season they wanted a further adjustment that crosses my red line.”

Carter’s in the Country Radio Hall of Fame for his morning show on KFKF. He also hosts a conservative podcast, Dale Carter’s America, and announces high school football games in Blue Springs.

He says he “will now return to fan status” for the Chiefs — and announced last month that he plans to run for the 5th District seat on the Jackson County legislature, currently held by Jeanie Lauer.
