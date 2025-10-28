Kansas City unveils first look at World Cup fan fest. Spoiler: There’s a big screen!

Fans looking for a free place to watch the World Cup games with food, entertainment and activities can head to the National WWI Museum and Memorial next summer for Kansas City’s FIFA Fan Festival.

KC2026 shared a first look at concepts for the fan fest on Tuesday, with renderings by Populous, a global design firm based in the metro. The renderings showcased the KC Heart Gateway, a 65-foot-tall heart-shaped entrance to the festivities that references the KC Heart symbol and the “Heartland of the Midwest” moniker.

KC2026 A rendering of the fan festival showcased the live main stage where fans can gather to watch the livestreamed matches on several screens.

The renderings also included a live main stage anchored by a 45-by-25 foot video board and additional side screens for fans to watch the livestreamed matches. A bird’s-eye view showed a second stage for live performances and a range of entertainment.

KC2026 selected the National WWI Museum and Memorial for its fan screenings in August 2024 because it’s accessible and aligns with Kansas City’s World Cup transit plans – the KC streetcar, bus lines and Union Station are all nearby.

KC2026 A bird's eye view rendering shows a second stage for live music and a range of entertainment

It’s the city’s official FIFA World Cup 2026 fan destination, and FIFA is touting it as the best place for local communities to watch the games outside of the stadiums.