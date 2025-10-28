© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
KCUR 89.3 is intermittently running on low power to allow tower repairs. Click here to stream us online 24/7
World Cup: Kansas City
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to Kansas City, the smallest of 16 host cities across North America. We're following how preparations are shaping up and how this massive event is changing our city — well beyond the tournament.

Kansas City unveils first look at World Cup fan fest. Spoiler: There’s a big screen!

KCUR | By Kowthar Shire
Published October 28, 2025 at 2:22 PM CDT
The KC Heart Gateway will serve as the entrance to the National WWI Museum and Memorial’s south lawn.
KC2026
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching, and Kansas City will host a massive fan festival on the National WWI Museum and Memorial lawn. Read on for a first look.

Fans looking for a free place to watch the World Cup games with food, entertainment and activities can head to the National WWI Museum and Memorial next summer for Kansas City’s FIFA Fan Festival.

KC2026 shared a first look at concepts for the fan fest on Tuesday, with renderings by Populous, a global design firm based in the metro. The renderings showcased the KC Heart Gateway, a 65-foot-tall heart-shaped entrance to the festivities that references the KC Heart symbol and the “Heartland of the Midwest” moniker.

A rendering of the fan festival showcased the live main stage where fans can gather to watch the livestreamed matches on several screens.
KC2026
The renderings also included a live main stage anchored by a 45-by-25 foot video board and additional side screens for fans to watch the livestreamed matches. A bird’s-eye view showed a second stage for live performances and a range of entertainment.

KC2026 selected the National WWI Museum and Memorial for its fan screenings in August 2024 because it’s accessible and aligns with Kansas City’s World Cup transit plans – the KC streetcar, bus lines and Union Station are all nearby.

A bird's eye view rendering shows a second stage for live music and a range of entertainment
KC2026
It’s the city’s official FIFA World Cup 2026 fan destination, and FIFA is touting it as the best place for local communities to watch the games outside of the stadiums.

For fans who want to experience the stadium atmosphere, the second phase of ticket sales is now open through this Friday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. Fans can enter here for the Early Ticket Draw to be eligible.
Kowthar Shire
Kowthar Shire is the 2025-2026 newsroom intern for KCUR. Email her at kshire@kcur.org
See stories by Kowthar Shire
