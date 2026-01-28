© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Royals struck out on a Clay County stadium. What locations are left?

KCUR | By Frank Morris
Published January 28, 2026 at 3:49 PM CST
Members of the Kansas City Royals' grounds crew work off the field in preparation for the 2023 baseball season Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Charlie Riedel
/
Associated Press
Members of the Kansas City Royals' grounds crew work off the field in preparation for the 2023 baseball season Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Royals have declining options for new baseball stadium sites, and seem increasingly likely to choose Washington Square Park near Union Station and Crown Center.

As other options drop off, it’s increasingly likely that the Kansas City Royals will stay in Kansas City, Missouri.

On Wednesday, the Clay County Commission pulled out of talks with the team over a Northland ballpark. Just two days before, the Royals officially scratched a much-discussed site on the old Sprint World Headquarters grounds in Overland Park.

For years, the Royals weighed building a new stadium on sparsely used industrial tracts in North Kansas City. But the team missed Clay County’s deadline to commit to a formal proposal in time for a public vote in April.

“The Royals elected not to accept the County’s proposal within that timeframe,” the Clay County Commission wrote in a statement. Clay County Commissioners declared the county out of the baseball ballpark competition.

“The County did not and will not engage in a bidding competition with other jurisdictions. Our focus remains on achieving fair, responsible, and mutually beneficial agreements for our residents and for any businesses seeking to invest in Clay County,” commissioners wrote.

This comes on the heels of Monday’s announcement striking the Overland Park site near 119th and Nall – which for months appeared to be the most likely option –off the list.

“After significant evaluation, we do not believe this site meets our criteria for a stadium,” said the Royals in a statement.

Royals mascot Sluggerrr made an appearance at a World Cup pep rally last summer at the Aspiria campus in Overland Park.
Sports
Royals cross Overland Park stadium site off the list, as team's options get thinner
Kyle Palmer

The Overland Park proposal had sparked opposition from adjacent homeowners, the nearby Jewish Community Center and T-Mobile, which has offices on the site.

The fallout this week leaves Washington Square Park as the last broadly publicized possibility. The park is surrounded on two sides by Crown Center, served by the streetcar, and an easy walk from Union Station or the Crossroads Arts District.

Unlike a proposal to tear down blocks of viable businesses in the Crossroads and build in the district, which voters rejected decisively two years ago, the Washington Square site would require clearing only an old insurance company office building.

There is at least one other site in Kansas City under discussion. A development group including restaurateur Ollie Gates, has renewed a push to build a stadium near the 18th and Vine Jazz district.

The team could also elect to stay at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals’ lease there runs through Jan. 31, 2031, and the team has options to extend that lease for up to 10 years.
Tags
Sports Royals stadium proposalKansas City RoyalsRoyalsbaseballMajor League Baseball18th and VineKauffman Stadium
Frank Morris
I’ve been at KCUR almost 30 years, working partly for NPR and splitting my time between local and national reporting. I work to bring extra attention to people in the Midwest, my home state of Kansas and of course Kansas City. What I love about this job is having a license to talk to interesting people and then crafting radio stories around their voices. It’s a big responsibility to uphold the truth of those stories while condensing them for lots of other people listening to the radio, and I take it seriously. Email me at frank@kcur.org.
See stories by Frank Morris
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR