Jackson County's interim leader says county is finally 'unified' in talks with Royals and Chiefs

Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota said he’s disappointed in the Kansas City Chiefs' decision to move to Kansas — but he’s not sure the deal is final.

“The devil’s in the details,” LeVota said. “I think the people of Kansas are saying, ‘wait a second, this is just a big, huge giveaway,’ and I think, I'm not sure it's done.”

If the Kansas deal were to fall through, LeVota said he’s happy to go back to the drawing board with the Chiefs.

Although the Royals have yet to choose a location yet, LeVota expressed confidence the baseball team will remain in the county, citing a strong partnership between the city, county and state.

“I know the Royals and, and the Chiefs to that effect, were gun shy about the dysfunction in Jackson County before, as I would be too,” LeVota said. “I think it's a different world now, when we're all unified and all together.”

The future of the Truman Sports Complex remains uncertain, but LeVota said he’s putting together a sports complex task force to look at future redevelopment options.

LeVota has been in the county executive role for about three months, and said his other top priority is to continue to address property taxes.

“I think we’re making strides,” he said.

LeVota extended the deadline to pay 2025 property taxes after bills were mailed late. And residents who over paid in 2023 will receive tax credits on future bills over the course of three years.

“People are not going to be happy about it,” LeVota said. “We're trying to find the best way possible to move forward.”

