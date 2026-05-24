Kansas allows bars to run nearly 24/7 during World Cup, but most of Johnson County won't join

Kansas lawmakers gave cities the option to allow almost 24/7 alcohol sales during the World Cup.

But finding a Johnson County bar planning to take advantage of it may prove difficult.

Olathe became just the second city to opt in after the Olathe City Council approved the measure 7-0 on Tuesday.

Even so, 10 Olathe late-night spots that the Post called this week all said they will keep their normal hours this summer.

For instance, neither location of Austin’s Bar and Grill plans to extend its hours.

“I don’t know how much of a soccer crowd we have here,” said Addison Ramsey, a manager at the Lone Elm location. “I know that the World Cup itself is kind of a big thing. I just don’t know how many people genuinely would be in that late.”

'The unique international moment'

In March, Kansas passed a law allowing cities and counties to temporarily permit businesses to sell alcohol from 6 a.m. to 5 a.m. during the tournament.

The law is in effect from May 15 to July 25.

Kansas City will host six World Cup matches in June and July at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to a conference committee brief, proponents of Kansas’ bill said it would help the state “meet the unique international moment,” make Kansas more economically competitive with Missouri and increase revenues for Kansas businesses.

Local governments are preparing for an influx of international visitors in other ways, though there is growing public skepticism that the officially cited estimate of 650,000 metrowide guests will come to pass.

Earlier this month, Johnson County approved a $6.8 million increase to its transportation budget for World Cup-related services, including new bus routes and airport transportation.

In Johnson County, some hotels also say they are not yet fully booked for the weeks of the World Cup and are even lagging behind where bookings would normally be for that time of the summer.

Most Johnson County cities are opting out of alcohol rule

Andrew Gaug / Johnson County Post A beer at Burg and Barrel in Lenexa.

Besides Olathe, Merriam is the only other Johnson County city so far to approve the expanded alcohol sale hours.

Leawood, Lenexa, Shawnee and Gardner all voted against expanding hours.

Prairie Village and Overland Park haven’t voted on the measure, and neither city currently has it listed on an upcoming agenda.

At a May 4 meeting, Gardner City Council President Mark Baldwin said he didn’t see how passing the ordinance would benefit his southern Johnson County community.

“We’re not a top bar-hopping location,” Baldwin said. “This is five extra weeks of people doing who knows what in the wee hours, drunk.”

In contrast, Olathe city staff recommended passing the ordinance “based on feedback from Olathe businesses that some would expand their hours of operation if the allowable hours were expanded.”

But the Post reached out to nearly a dozen bars and restaurants in Olathe. None of them said they planned to extend their hours.

Several businesses, like Austin’s, doubted they would see much interest from their patrons for longer hours.

That echoes Jake Chappelow, co-owner and CEO of Burg & Barrel, which has locations in Leawood, Lenexa and Overland Park.

He said he wouldn’t have opted in if the measure had passed where his restaurants are located.

“Staffing would be hard to maintain,” he said.

This story was originally published by the Johnson County Post.