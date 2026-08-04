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Here are the key 2026 primary election results from Missouri

KCUR | By Gabe Rosenberg
Published August 4, 2026 at 2:47 PM CDT
Crysta Henthorne
/
KCUR 89.3

Missouri voters went to the polls Aug. 4, 2026, for primary elections that will narrow the field for Congressional races and decide critical constitutional amendments on the income tax, direct democracy and more.

In-person polling places are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find your polling location here. If you are in line at the closing time, you still have a right to cast a ballot — stay in line!

Latest Missouri election results
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  5. As Missouri voters weigh ending income tax, how did other states replace the revenue?
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Live election results

Find live election results below from the Associated Press. Results will begin updating after polls close.

For state legislative races, go to the Missouri Secretary of State's website.

Kansas City voters, find results on the city bond and tax questions here. Jackson County voters, find results on the county legislature and executive races here.

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Politics, Elections and Government Missouri elections 2026MissouriElectionsMissouri abortion amendmentMissouriMissouri constitutionU.S. House of Representatives
Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I‘m always asking: What do our communities need to know, and how can KCUR best deliver that? I help figure out how our journalism lives online, so we can serve more people, build trust with our communities, and amplify joy. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org
See stories by Gabe Rosenberg
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