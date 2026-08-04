Here are the key 2026 primary election results from Missouri
Missouri voters went to the polls Aug. 4, 2026, for primary elections that will narrow the field for Congressional races and decide critical constitutional amendments on the income tax, direct democracy and more.
In-person polling places are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Find your polling location here. If you are in line at the closing time, you still have a right to cast a ballot — stay in line!
Latest Missouri election results
- Missouri, Kansas and 3 other states head to the polls on Tuesday. Here's what to know
- It's primary election day, Kansas City!
- Missouri and Kansas primary elections are a referendum on trust in government
- Missouri Amendment 4 faces strong pushback over restrictions to changing the constitution
- As Missouri voters weigh ending income tax, how did other states replace the revenue?
- Missouri is filled with Amendment 5 ads, but some claims on the income tax vote are misleading
Live election results
Find live election results below from the Associated Press. Results will begin updating after polls close.
For state legislative races, go to the Missouri Secretary of State's website.
Kansas City voters, find results on the city bond and tax questions here. Jackson County voters, find results on the county legislature and executive races here.
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