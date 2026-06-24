Why I joined the Blue Wave for Curaçao's historic World Cup match in Kansas City

I never thought I’d feel so exhilarated by a 0-0 tie. That is, until I sat in the Curaçao supporter section at Kansas City Stadium on Saturday night, and the Blue Wave welcomed me with open arms.

From just a few rows above the net — wearing a newly purchased pastel-yellow Curaçao kit — I watched keeper Eloy Room make save after save after miraculous save . Every time the Ecuador attackers came within striking distance, all the fans around me leapt to their feet in anticipation. I joined the calls of “sigi move Curaçao!” and cursed each corner kick with a rhythmic chant.

Now, why did I, with no connections to the small Caribbean nation except that moment, choose Curaçao to root for?

In that crowd of 68,598 people, most everyone was dressed in Ecuador’s bright yellow, and tested Arrowhead’s reputation as the loudest outdoor arena in sports with a thundering “¡sí se puede!” Even while sweating under the humid sun, that sense of communal joy felt impossible to resist.

Gabe Rosenberg / KCUR KCUR's Gabe Rosenberg, right, with his partner Kateri, center, and friend Brandon, left, in the Curaçao supporter section of the World Cup game at Arrowhead Stadium on June 20, 2026.

But here’s a thing about me: I’m a sucker for an underdog .

When the final whistle came, the scoreless game meant Curaçao, the smallest nation to ever qualify, had secured its very first World Cup point . Its dreams of advancing in the tournament were still alive.

Some of the players stood on the pitch in shock, while my tiny corner of blue erupted in cheers.

I high-fived and shook hands with diehard fans who’d journeyed from outside the country to Kansas City (of all places!) to witness their team’s historic run — and who thanked me for joining them in support.

Truly, it is my honor. And it doesn’t hurt that the kit looks really sharp.

Did Kansas City fix traffic problems for its second World Cup game?

Gabe Rosenberg / KCUR After arriving by shuttle, a security line longer than one hour awaited fans trying to get into Arrowhead Stadium for Kansas City's second World Cup game on June 20, 2026.

After massive traffic jams caused hourslong commutes to Arrowhead Stadium for the Argentina-Algeria match, the local organizers of KC2026 realized a few changes were necessary for Ecuador-Curaçao.

That included sending more buses to high-traffic areas, communicating better with rideshares about dropoff points, adding bus-only lanes and asking FIFA to open more than two of Arrowhead’s seven entrances. (It’s worth noting that the arenas and parking lots are under FIFA’s control during the tournament).

Well, some of those changes happened. Because I was worried about the possibility of missing kickoff, I rebooked my ConnectKC26 shuttle tickets to the earliest possible departure time, starting my journey four whole hours before the game’s 7 p.m. start.

Along with my partner and my friend, who flew in from Washington just for the occasion, I hopped the KC Streetcar from midtown to the Plaza Transit Center. After making our way through a maze of fencing just to get our tickets checked by the pleasant staff and volunteers ( $15 each for the stadium shuttles ), we got quickly shepherded onto one of the large, crisply air conditioned motorcoaches. Our bus pulled away at 3:20 p.m., with the line getting longer behind us.

Driving to the stadium only took 20 minutes, with no sign of traffic yet, and we got dropped off so deep in the parking lot that Arrowhead was far on the horizon. There, in FIFA’s fiefdom, we saw where the system fell apart a bit. Another maze of fences awaited us, with so little signage that we had to keep asking volunteers which way to turn.

By the time FIFA opened security gates at 4 p.m., the “line” of people (more like an amorphous mass) stretched more than a mile under the bright, hot sun. Spirits were high, with Ecuador fans frequently breaking into song, but it still took more than an hour of sweaty shuffling to get into the stadium.

I can only imagine how much worse it got as more attendees arrived. KC2026 told KCUR that 21,500 people took the shuttle service Saturday — even more than the previous game — and all but one location were sold out.

So take it from me: If you’re attending a World Cup game, book your shuttle now and leave as early as possible. Then you’ll have plenty of time to grab a jalapeño popper sausage before the concourse gets too crowded.

Root, root, root for the home team: Your World Cup score updates

Naomi Sui Pang A young girl dances in the middle of a circle at a Lawrence, Kansas, community event celebrating Team Algeria on June 13.

The United States has already qualified for the round of 32 after a decisive 2-0 defeat of Australia last Friday, their first back-to-back World Cup wins since 1930 . The Stars and Stripes head to Los Angeles for their final group-stage match against Turkiye on Thursday at 9 p.m.

has already qualified for the round of 32 after a decisive 2-0 defeat of Australia last Friday, . The Stars and Stripes head to Los Angeles for their final group-stage match against Turkiye on Thursday at 9 p.m. The Netherlands snuck into the top spot of Group F after a 5-1 defeat of Sweden . Their last match of the round is this Thursday at 6 p.m. against Tunisia, who have already been eliminated from contention.

snuck into the top spot of Group F after a . Their last match of the round is this Thursday at 6 p.m. against Tunisia, who have already been eliminated from contention. Argentina became the fourth nation to advance to knockouts Monday, with Lionel Messi making two goals and setting the all-time World Cup scoring record (18). The team finishes out Group J against Jordan this Saturday at 9 p.m.

became the fourth nation to advance to knockouts Monday, with Lionel Messi making two goals and setting the (18). The team finishes out Group J against Jordan this Saturday at 9 p.m. Algeria pulled off a major comeback Monday night , managing a 2-1 win that eliminated Jordan from contention. (Don’t miss this great video of Algeria fans celebrating their victory in the streets of Lawrence.) Les Fennecs return to Kansas City to play Austria this Saturday at 9 p.m., with qualification on the line.

pulled off a major , managing a 2-1 win that eliminated Jordan from contention. (Don’t miss in the streets of Lawrence.) Les Fennecs return to Kansas City to play Austria this Saturday at 9 p.m., with qualification on the line. England started strong with a 4-2 defeat of Croatia, then drew 0-0 against Ghana on Tuesday. They head to New Jersey on Saturday for a 2 p.m. match against Panama, and need at least a draw to advance.

Kansas City small businesses say World Cup is actually hurting sales, despite city promises

Cassandra Isobelle Flores West Bottoms Plant Company has experienced a business lull as the World Cup enters its second week. Their space also features local artists and several house businesses, including ADHDiy Craft Cafe and Elusive Ink.

Chandler Hottenstein spent more than a year in preparation for the World Cup. She operates the Cinder Block Brewery, a taproom in North Kansas City, and thought the tournament would bring a ton of foot traffic. The brewery even converted an event space to host watch parties for games.

But two weeks in, Hottenstein says sales have dropped by 10%. Tourists just aren’t staying long enough to explore local shops and restaurants, she argues.

Worse still, businesses across Kansas City —especially in midtown and the Crossroads — say their usual customers are staying away, avoiding the packed streetcars full of Fan Festival attendees.

“To be honest, I’m defeated,” Hottenstein said. “It’s always a risk. It’s better to be overprepared than underprepared … But I’m bummed.”

KCUR’s Cassandra Isobelle Flores talked to business owners about how reality is meeting expectations for the World Cup.

Kansas City’s Black-owned businesses court visitors with a new shopping guide

Brandon Azim / KCUR A KC G.I.F.T guide found in Equal Minded Cafe on Troost Avenue, one of many distribution sites.

Kansas City G.I.F.T, a nonprofit focused on growing Black entrepreneurship, is distributing an updated guide to Black-owned businesses around the metro — with the hope that some World Cup visitors will make their way to shop and eat outside of the usual downtown hotspots.

“For some reason, there has been a lack of exposure and a lack of directing our city when we have these conferences (and events),” said Kim Davis, CEO of the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce.

Read more from KCUR’s Brandon Azim.

After rushing to build temporary jail, Kansas City has only made 2 arrests

Gabe Rosenberg / KCUR State troopers observe a watch party at Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival on June 11, 2026.

Remember all the worry about Kansas City not having enough jail space during the World Cup? Turns out, so far, it hasn’t been needed.

All 1,100 Kansas City police officers are on duty, cops from 11 states are helping out, and KCPD's three helicopters are constantly in the air. Halfway through the World Cup, though, things have been mostly peaceful, with just a few minor incidents at Arrowhead and Fan Fest.

“Two people thus far have been arrested, each for disorderly conduct,” Kansas City Police Department spokesman Capt. Jake Becchina said.

Kansas City last fall approved millions of dollars to build a temporary jail for the World Cup, with city council members anticipating it might be needed as hundreds of thousands of visitors arrived. That facility still isn't open.

KCUR’s Sam Zeff reports.

Kickin’ the ball around Kansas City

Curaçao fans came in all kinds of costume to the Fan Festival to express their support for the team on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Your Majesties: Also in attendance at Saturday’s Ecuador-Curaçao game were King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, who then danced with the Blue Wave in their locker room after their historic draw. Curaçao is a constituent country of the Netherlands. ( ESPN )

Also in attendance at Saturday’s Ecuador-Curaçao game were King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, who then danced with the Blue Wave in their locker room after their historic draw. Curaçao is a constituent country of the Netherlands. ( ) Partying with La Tri: Ahead of Saturday’s match, KCUR reporter Jodi Fortino hopped a tour bus of Kansas City with Ecuador fans, who said the match was a “special gift” to their tight-knit community here. ( KCUR )

Ahead of Saturday’s match, KCUR reporter Jodi Fortino hopped a tour bus of Kansas City with Ecuador fans, who said the match was a “special gift” to their tight-knit community here. ( ) Welcome to Monterrey: John Dale, the PA announcer for Sporting KC and Mavericks matches, is now the English-language stadium voice for World Cup matches in Monterrey, Mexico. That meant he got to announce the goals in the 1,000th-ever World Cup game, between Japan and Tunisia. ( KCUR’s Up To Date )

John Dale, the PA announcer for Sporting KC and Mavericks matches, is now the English-language stadium voice for World Cup matches in Monterrey, Mexico. That meant he got to announce the goals in the 1,000th-ever World Cup game, between Japan and Tunisia. ( ) Let’s do the numbers: Enjoy those fun soccer stats being rattled off during World Cup matches? You can thank Topeka, Kansas, resident Paul Carr, who spends 10 to 12 hours each day compiling statistics, anecdotes and player information for the official FOX Sports TV broadcasts. ( Kansas News Service)

Enjoy those fun soccer stats being rattled off during World Cup matches? You can thank Topeka, Kansas, resident Paul Carr, who spends 10 to 12 hours each day compiling statistics, anecdotes and player information for the official FOX Sports TV broadcasts. ( Study up: These World Cup traffic problems could help Kansas City plan its future transit needs, as the Mid-America Regional Council surveys residents and collects data from cars, buses and apps to see how such a large event is impacting travel. ( The Beacon )

These World Cup traffic problems could help Kansas City plan its future transit needs, as the Mid-America Regional Council surveys residents and collects data from cars, buses and apps to see how such a large event is impacting travel. ( ) ‘It doesn’t feel real’: Airbnb partnered with Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw, Kansas City Public Schools and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City to give away 75 free tickets for students and their coaches to attend World Cup matches. ( KCUR )

Airbnb partnered with Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw, Kansas City Public Schools and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City to give away 75 free tickets for students and their coaches to attend World Cup matches. ( ) Gratuitous fees: Some Kansas City restaurants are backing off their automatic tip policy because they’ve gotten far fewer World Cup visitors than expected. ( KCTV5 )

Some Kansas City restaurants are backing off their automatic tip policy because they’ve gotten far fewer World Cup visitors than expected. ( ) Eye-brary: Live feeds from outdoor surveillance cameras at Johnson County Library branches are being made available to county emergency management during the World Cup. But some board members had privacy concerns. ( Johnson County Post )

Live feeds from outdoor surveillance cameras at Johnson County Library branches are being made available to county emergency management during the World Cup. But some board members had privacy concerns. ( ) Drink responsibly: Only 16 Kansas City bars and restaurants got permission to stay open until 5 a.m. under the state’s temporarily extended liquor laws. I will be curious to see how many keep those hours through the tournament. ( The Beacon )

Only 16 Kansas City bars and restaurants got permission to stay open until 5 a.m. under the state’s temporarily extended liquor laws. I will be curious to see how many keep those hours through the tournament. ( ) Orange, reused: The nonprofit KC Can Compost is working to make sure food waste from the FIFA Fan Festival doesn’t end up in the landfill. ( Startland News )

The nonprofit KC Can Compost is working to make sure food waste from the FIFA Fan Festival doesn’t end up in the landfill. ( ) Oranje, juiced: The iconic Dutch orange bus has made it to Kansas City for the Orange Army fan march this Thursday, June 25. Get ready to gather at 9:30 a.m. in Power & Light before the 11:15 a.m. fanwalk to the Fan Festival. ( Visit KC )

The iconic Dutch orange bus has made it to Kansas City for the Orange Army fan march this Thursday, June 25. Get ready to gather at 9:30 a.m. in Power & Light before the 11:15 a.m. fanwalk to the Fan Festival. ( ) Meet @SideQuestDad: He went viral on TikTok complaining about Kansas City’s weather before the World Cup. Now this British soccer fan has become something of a local ambassador for international visitors and the KC-curious. ( KCUR’s Up To Date )

He went viral on TikTok complaining about Kansas City’s weather before the World Cup. Now this British soccer fan has become something of a local ambassador for international visitors and the KC-curious. ( ) Eat here: Want to know what Kansas City restaurants to try during your World Cup visit? KCUR staff gave our personal recommendations — starting with my pick for best burnt ends, LC’s Bar-B-Q. ( KCUR on TikTok )

Kickin’ the ball around the continent

Jodi Fortino / KCUR 89.3 Carol Dong, an Ecuador fan from New York City, shows off her World Cup-themed nails ahead of Saturday's match in Kansas City.