Here are the key 2026 primary election results from Kansas

Kansas voters went to the polls Aug. 4, 2026, for primary elections that will narrow the field for governor and other statewide offices, U.S. Senate and U.S. House races, and decide a critical constitutional amendment on the Kansas Supreme Court.

In-person polling places are open from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., although some counties can stay open until 8 p.m.

Find your polling location here. If you are in line at the closing time, you still have a right to cast a ballot — stay in line!

Live election results

Find live election results below from the Associated Press. Results will begin updating after polls close.

For state legislative races, go to the Kansas Secretary of State's website.