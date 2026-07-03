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World Cup: Kansas City
Is Kansas City ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup? KCUR is covering how this massive event is changing our city — for the tournament and beyond.

Kansas City floods with yellow World Cup jerseys as Ghana and Colombia meet at Arrowhead

KCUR | By Celisa Calacal,
Savannah Hawley-Bates
Published July 3, 2026 at 3:22 PM CDT
A Ghana fan pumps up others Thursday during a rally for the country's national team ahead of Friday's match against Colombia.
Brandon Azim
/
KCUR 89.3
A Ghana fan pumps up others Thursday during a rally for the country's national team ahead of Friday's match against Colombia.

The Round of 32 game will send either Ghana or Colombia to the next round against Switzerland, and knock the other out of the tournament. It's expected to be Kansas City's hottest and most humid game of the World Cup.

The penultimate World Cup match at Kansas City Stadium, better known as Arrowhead the rest of the year, has lit up fans of Colombia and Ghana across the metro.

As with all the Kansas City matches, fans who couldn’t watch from the stadium went to the Fan Festival at the National WWI Museum and Memorial or to smaller watch parties.

Ghanaians in Greater Kansas City gathered to watch the Black Stars, as the team is known, at Distrkct Multimedia, a music and podcast studio just north of the historic 18th and Vine district that transformed from a coworking space to a party venue with food, music and small business vendors.

Fans of Colombia gathered at Chef Tito’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina in North Kansas City, where they watched the match with a live DJ, plenty of food and “gigante” cigars.

With more than eight hours until kickoff, fans were already getting into the spirit. The Kansas City streetcar filled with song as Colombia fans made their way to the Fan Festival around noon.

Colombia fans rally Thursday at Mill Creek Park ahead of the country's World Cup match against Ghana on Friday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Sports
Fans of Colombia and Ghana World Cup teams rally in Kansas City ahead of elimination match
Noah Taborda, Brandon Azim, Emily Younker

It’s been a busy week for fans of the two teams, who held rallies in Kansas City ahead of the elimination match. Supporters of Los Cafeteros, as Colombia’s team is known, flocked to a “banderazo,” or large rally, at Mill Creek Park on Thursday night before heading over to the Marriott Country Club Plaza, where the team is staying, to celebrate the athletes.

Meanwhile, Black Stars fans partied at Washington Square Park. They held a “jama,” a celebration in Ghanaian culture that features traditional songs, chants and dance.

Fans try to stay hydrated at the FIFA Fan Festival as temperatures climbed into the 90s on July 3, 2026.
Celisa Calacal
/
KCUR 89.3
Fans try to stay hydrated at the FIFA Fan Festival as temperatures climbed into the 90s on July 3, 2026.

Among the soccer diehards, though, was an unwelcome guest: oppressive heat. A heat dome has brought grueling heat and humidity to the Midwest. The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning through Saturday evening, with heat indexes as high as 101 degrees. The temperature is expected to be in the high 80s during the match.

The match in Kansas City, along with those played in Miami, Florida and Monterrey, Mexico, is expected to be one of the hottest and most humid at this stage in the tournament. Public health officials warned people to stay hydrated before and during the games, take breaks in the shade and take time to allow the body to acclimate to the hot and humid conditions.

Soccer fans watch Kansas City’s first World Cup matchup between Argentina and Algeria at the FIFA Fan Festival on the lawn of the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.
Sports
Expect to sweat in Kansas City’s worst heat yet for the World Cup and Fan Festival
Grant Schere

The FIFA Fan Festival put up extra water misters and hydration stations throughout the day and into the evening. Pam Kramer, CEO of World Cup planning organization KC2026, said earlier this week that her team added hydration stations at shuttle stops where people catch buses to the fan festival or Kansas City Stadium. Kramer said the goal was to keep wait times to under 30 minutes to keep fans safe from the heat.

Of the Kansas City area’s four base camp teams, only two are still in the tournament. Prior to the Friday evening matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, Argentina will face Cabo Verde in another Round of 32 game in Miami. England plays Mexico on Sunday, but El Tricolor has the homefield advantage: The game kicks off at Mexico City Stadium at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, Algeria lost to Switzerland 2-0, marking the end of Les Fennecs’ World Cup run, though not the end of the love affair between Algeria and Lawrence, Kansas. The Netherlands lost to Morocco in penalty kicks on Monday, and headed back across the Atlantic on Wednesday.

The winner of the Ghana vs. Colombia matchup will play Switzerland in a Round of 16 game on July 7 in Vancouver, Canada.
Tags
Sports World Cup KCWorld CupsoccersportscultureweatherNational Weather Serviceextreme heatheatsummer heatheat exhaustionheat waveArrowhead StadiumKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Celisa Calacal
As KCUR’s Race and Culture reporter, I use history as a guide and build connections with people to craft stories about joy, resilience and struggle. I spotlight the diverse people and communities who make Kansas City a more welcoming place, whether through food, housing or public service. Follow me on Twitter @celisa_mia or email me at celisa@kcur.org.
See stories by Celisa Calacal
Savannah Hawley-Bates
As KCUR's local government reporter, I’ll hold our leaders accountable and show how their decisions about development, transit and the economy shape your life. I meet with people at city council meetings, on the picket lines and in their community to break down how power and inequities change our community. Email me at savannahhawley@kcur.org.
See stories by Savannah Hawley-Bates
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