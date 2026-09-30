-
More than 200 students across Kansas City worked with artists and fabricators from the children’s literary museum to create models of what their own exhibits could look like based on a book of their choosing.
-
TIME Magazine's annual list of 100 must-visit places around the world includes two locations in the Midwest, both of which opened in Kansas City this year.
-
The Rabbit Hole, which opened on March 12 in North Kansas City’s Iron District, is the first museum in the country to bring a century of children’s literature to life. The immersive venue transports visitors of all ages into the worlds of “Goodnight Moon,” “Last Stop on Market Street” and so much more.
-
The Rabbit Hole, a new museum in North Kansas City, is set to open next week. The museum hopes to immerse kids and parents in the world of children's literature. Plus: The indie rocker from Lawrence, Kansas, who's redefining his sound and flirting with folk music.
-
The new museum in North Kansas City’s Iron District is dedicated to immersing kids and their parents in the world of children’s literature. Co-founders Deb Pettid and Pete Cowdin have spent the last six years bringing to life their unique vision for the attraction.
-
New Kansas City Children's Literature Museum Uses Pandemic Shutdown To Give Artists Creative LicenseThe Rabbit Hole, an immersive museum dedicated to children's literature, won't open until 2021. The focus now is on building a team of designers, fabricators and artists to create scenes and characters.
-
Inside the Rabbit Hole, a national museum celebrating children's literature set to open in North Kansas City in 2020, visitors will encounter something…
-
As Debbie Pettid, one of the creators of The Rabbit Hole, waited for some 30 elementary school students from Rosehill Enhanced Learning Classroom in the…