Chiefs Kingdom floods the streets of Kansas City for a Super Bowl victory parade

On Grand Boulevard, crowds of fans were searching for the perfect spot to catch a glimpse of the Kansas City Chiefs as they made their way from River Market to Union Station during Wednesday's Super Bowl victory parade.

12-year-old Andrew Riffel wore his No. 25 Clyde Edwards-Helaire jersey to the parade, but it's running back Isiah Pacheco who the young fan was most looking forward to seeing.

"I like the way he plays with all his energy," Riffel says. "And he gets the team hyped up."

And now we’ve got 12 year old Andrew Riffle, who’s off school to be here today! @KCURUpToDate pic.twitter.com/9lpXhhhYmc — KCUR (@kcur) February 15, 2023

Dr. Amy Patel was honored at the Super Bowl for being the Chiefs Fan of the Year. She shared her experience rubbing elbows with celebrities during the Super Bowl festivities in Arizona.

Patrick Allen, VP of content for Fansided and co-host of the Arrowhead Addict podcast, says the team has proven itself — and Mahomes may be giving Tom Brady a run for his rings soon.

“This was a brand new offense, essentially, and they had a ton of new guys starting on defense,” Allen says. “Those guys should only get better. If they can win the Super Bowl in a year like this, they can win it any year with number 15.”

