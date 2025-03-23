Cosmo Burger to open its very first standalone restaurant in Kansas City's Crossroads

Cosmo Burger’s days as a side dish only will soon be over, the rapidly iconic smashburger’s creator said this week, announcing plans for a new restaurant in the East Crossroads where its signature menu item finally becomes the main course.

Owners of the burger stand-within-a bar concept confirmed the new location will open at 1813 Locust St. in early summer 2025.

“The DNA of Cosmo will be evident, and we are very intentional to meld the local community, in this case Crossroads, with each location,” said Atit Patel, owner of Cosmo Burger alongside his brother, Jugal Patel.

(Their venture, 916 Hospitality, is the parent company of Cosmo Burger, Dodson’s Bar & Commons, and Goat and Rabbit in Kansas City.)

The Cosmo Burger brand — known for its smashburgers and tots, which quickly became favorites on the Kansas City food scene and led a wave of similar concepts across the metro — first debuted as a carryout-only, pop-up kitchen within Dodson’s at 7438 Wornall Rd., in Waldo.

Pilsen Photo Co-Op Cosmo Burger offers singles, doubles or triples, as well as Beyond Meat burgers.

A second micro location opened at Lenexa Public Market in August 2022.

The recipe for viral growth was built on Cosmo Burger’s homemade sauce and pickles — not to mention quality meat pressed to perfection on a flat-top grill, the owners said.

916 Hospitality had evaluated the Crossroads location as early as 2018, but the deal fell through, Patel told Startland News, leading the brothers to instead launch Dodson’s (and later, the original Cosmo Burger within it) in Waldo.

Chef and “Burger Boy” Jacob Kruger initially joined the operation during the pandemic to bring additional revenue from the burger stand pop-up to help keep the spot afloat, he said.

“After that, we felt that the Crossroads location was never going to happen, but we monitored it the entire time hoping to get a shot to join the community. Fate lead us to the location we currently are in now,” Patel said. “I do not think anyone, including Jacob, could have foreseen what has taken shape. It is a great feeling that the team at 916 Hospitality was able to groom this into what it is today and where it will go tomorrow.”

In-the-works amid a resurgent business corridor, the Locust Street location sits near popular destinations like Take Care by OLEO, Grinders Pizza, King G, and HITIDES Coffee, and within walking distance of a number of locally owned breweries and the newly announced Switchyards Work Club.

Renovation work already has begun at the on Crossroads space, where workers from Centric are bringing the more-than-100-year-old site up to code.

“Materials for the storefront have been measured and ordered, and we can’t wait to see the exterior take shape,” Centric said in a social media post. “Inside, we’re making good progress on the walls, plumbing, and electrical. Things are moving fast, so stay tuned for more sneak peeks of this exciting project.”

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News 1813 Locust St., at right, the future home of Cosmo Burger in the East Crossroads.

But when one door opens, another closes — Cosmo Burger’s expansion into the Crossroads means the business will shutter its Lenexa operation April 19. The Waldo location will remain, Patel confirmed.

To bridge the transition for diners, the Waldo Cosmo Burger within Dodson’s will open for lunch pop-up service, starting April 20, he said.

Kruger is approaching the opportunity with mixed emotions, he said, acknowledging that breaking into the Crossroads has long been part of the brand’s strategy.

“While the decision is bittersweet knowing that we will be leaving a community that we have thoroughly enjoyed, we will be moving into our first own brick and mortar space — a goal since the infancy of the business,” Kruger said. “We are incredibly thankful for the bonds we have created and the support we have received from the folks of Lenexa over the years.”

“Since we opened our space in Lenexa, we have gained valuable experience that will help build the brand and business of Cosmo Burger and for that, we are immensely grateful,” he continued in a message thanking Lenexa fans. “We hope to see you at our next location where we will serve up the same burgers, tots and cocktails you have grown to love.”

Kruger told the Kansas City Star that the new Crossroads location would build on the existing Cosmo Burger menu — adding fries, milkshakes, limited-edition items like a peanut butter and jalapeño jam “Goober Burger” and cocktails.

The owners plan to take a year or two to digest the success of the new space before exploring further Cosmo Burger expansion, Patel said, but they’re looking west.

“We always are looking to grow the business, whether it is Cosmo or any of the other brands within our scope,” he said, noting the name “916 Hospitality” comes from a blending of the 913 and 816 area codes within the region. “With this move to the Crossroads, we will not be in Kansas anymore (no pun intended) with the closure of the Lenexa Public Market. So I imagine that will be in our future: to get back into the Kansas market hopefully soon.”

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.