Some of Kansas City's best barbecue is found at these Korean and Japanese restaurants

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter.

Kansas City is proud of its barbecue, and rightly so. Whether you’re team Joe’s or team Arthur Bryant’s, put the differences aside — because we are venturing into BBQ from the other side of the world.

That’s because Kansas City also has a scene for Korean and Japanese barbecue, where you may not find burnt ends but you will get all the things we love from KC BBQ: flavorful sauces, marinated meats and enormous portions.

Below, we’ll guide you through Korean and Japanese barbecue styles, the restaurants you should try around Kansas City, and how to make it at home.



K-BBQ vs. J-BBQ: What’s the difference?

While the terms are often used interchangeably in the modern dining scene, Korean BBQ (K-BBQ) and Japanese BBQ (J-BBQ) are still quite different.

K-BBQ often relies on external flavors from banchan spreads such as kimchi, sweet pickled daikons, and spicy pickles. You’ll find saucy marinades such as gochujang (a sweet and spicy fermented chili paste), ssamjang (a savory dipping sauce with gochujang, fermented soy bean paste and garlic), and Korean-style BBQ sauce. K-BBQ tends to have more limited vegetable selections but an extensive seafood menu on top of the meat options.

On the other hand, J-BBQ cares a lot more about the natural flavor profiles each ingredient provides. You’re likely to see cuts of premium meat like different grades of wagyu. Some restaurants have also incorporated dry-aging into their menu.

J-BBQ seasoning stays simple, often handled with a sprinkle of salt, a few light sauces, such as ponzu, or plain soy sauce for dipping. You’ll find many fresh vegetables to balance the dining experience, but fewer seafood options for the grill.

The two styles are also cooked differently. K-BBQ is often done on an open-faced grill (often grid-shaped) while J-BBQ can be done on a hot-plate, thus the name Teppanyaki (quite literally, grilled on an iron plate). However, today’s restaurants often use similar equipment for grilling.



Choga

Yelp Enjoy K-BBQ dishes like pork belly, spicy squid and beef tongue at Choga.

Choga is one of the only independent all-you-can-eat K-BBQ restaurants in the metro. Whether you’re looking for a hearty lunch or a late night guilt trip, this place has you covered.

Choga’s regular AYCE menu is $32.95 per person, but for ribeye steaks and short ribs, get the premium for $44.95. To prevent waste, you can only order two items at a time and the dining session is capped at 1.5 hours.

The rib finger meat, beef tongue, and spicy squid are some of the top items. The first two work well with the BBQ paste provided to you, and the third has a garlic-based spicy marinade.

If you want to try the pork belly, order during your first round because they’re extremely filling. Choga doesn’t have vegetable options on the menu, but a free side salad is provided at the beginning of the meal.

6920 W 105th St, Overland Park, KS 66212

Chosun

Chosun Enjoy an extensive array of meat options at Chosun.

Overland Park has not one but two Chosun locations: one off Shawnee Mission Parkway near 61st and Robinson Streets, the other at 127th and Metcalf Avenue, right next to Joy Wok.

While Chosun isn’t AYCE, you do get to choose from an extensive array of meat options that you get to cook yourself on the tabletop grill. However, like most K-BBQ restaurants, you can also get the dishes cooked for you, if you’re not comfortable handling the raw proteins or grill.

Most items range from $25 to $35 and come in generous portions. The house bulgogi and thin-sliced unseasoned prime briskets are great places to start, then work your way up to premium options like prime beef short ribs and black tiger shrimps.

You don’t have to cook everything yourself, of course. Chosun is also one of our favorite hot pot spots in Kansas City, and you can order dishes like Haemul-Gui, which is a marinated seafood bowl that comes with lobster tail, scallop, squid, and vegetables.

7800 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Overland Park, KS 66202

12611 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66213

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ offers all-you-can-eat options and course menus.

Gyu-Kaku, meaning a bull’s horn, is your only Japanese BBQ option in Kansas City. As a modernized Japanese BBQ chain, their menu also includes various marinated meats using mainly ponzu, miso, and regular or sweet soy.

Gyu-Kaku’s AYCE offer is $46 per person for the regular menu (45 items), $56 for ultimate (65 items), and $66 for supreme (85 items). Each dining session is capped at 90 minutes.

All-you-can-eat lunch starts at a reasonable $27.50 per person, with a smaller menu of 35 items and a 70-minute dining session. All these offers come with kid’s pricing, too.

The real deal at Gyu-Kaku is their course menus, which include rice, bowls of soups, a salad, additional appetizers, and chef-curated BBQ items.

Try their Meat Lover package ($72 for two people), which comes with Umakara ribeye, miso-marinated yaki-shabu beef, garlic New York steak, toro beef (fatty beef), premium sirloin, and bistro hanger steak, two pieces of sushi, Japanese fried chicken, and two pieces of s’mores.

7865 W 159th St, Overland Park, KS 66223

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot K-BBQ is a great option for groups of friends or family.

KPOT has two locations in the metro: the flagship location in Overland Park off 135th Street, and one that recently opened inside Legends Outlet in Kansas City, Kansas.

KPOT has an undefeatable weekday AYCE deal — $20.99 per adult for lunch and $30.99 per adult for dinner — so it’s more affordable compared to other places and a great way to see what you like.

For just $5 more per guest, you can get the K-BBQ + hotpot bundle that lets you mix and match menu items.

KPOT also has more vegetable and seafood options, including mussels, spicy baby octopus, eggplants, sliced pumpkins, and more. If you order seafood, add an order of pineapple and grill those first — the juice will add a tangy zest to your fish and shrimp!

1705 Village West Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66111

7001 W 135th St, Overland Park, KS 66223

DIY K-BBQ at home

Chosun You can prepared K-BBQ at home with marinated meats, salads, and sauces.

Kansas City has several Asian supermarkets that are well equipped for your K-BBQ or J-BBQ home adventures. There, you can find pre-cut meats fresh or frozen, and even some fully marinated meats ready to just pop on the grill or in a pan.

But it’s not just meat: These groceries will also provide options for your vegetables, sauces and marinades, and even pre-made side dishes.

Joong-Ang Oriental Groceries, located on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Overland Park, is one of the city’s best-equipped Korean groceries and is a one-stop shop for your at-home K-BBQ adventure.

Other great options include: Oriental Supermarket on Metcalf Avenue or 888 International Market on 119th Street in Overland Park, or Hung Vuong Market in the River Market.

Start with marinating your meat. Cut your meat into portions and seal them into sandwich bags with your desired marinade, then leave them in the fridge overnight.

For thicker meats like sirloin steak or pork belly, poke some holes in them so the flavor soaks deeper into the ingredients. Try making your own sweet and spicy sauce by combining garlic paste, maple syrup or honey, sesame oil, rice vinegar and chili paste or gochujang sauce.

To get even deeper flavors, add scallion, onion, or ginger to your marinade. And remember, you don’t need the specific kind of grill you see at restaurants to enjoy K-BBQ! A regular flat-bottom pan or a hot plate works just fine.

As for sides, kimchi and various pickles are always a good choice. Since K-BBQ is very protein-heavy, pairing your meal with a refreshing, leafy salad is highly recommended.

Seaweed salads, mushroom salads, and soups are also great additions to complement what’s about to go onto your grill — and you can find these pre-made in groceries as well. Also, if you’re not into white rice, lo mein or rice cakes are wonderful alternatives.