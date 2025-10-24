© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCUR 89.3 is operating at low power to allow tower repairs. Our stream remains online at KCUR.org and the NPR app

Kansas City Streetcar’s extension is open! Now you can ride from River Market to UMKC for free

KCUR | By Emily Younker
Published October 24, 2025 at 12:06 PM CDT
Outdoor image on a gray, rainy day. People at right are boarding a purple and black street car.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Riders line up Friday morning at the Plaza Streetcar stop to get on one of the first rides north on the Main Street extension.

After years of construction, the KC Streetcar has more than doubled its length. The Main Street extension adds 3.5 miles of streetcar track and extends the route south from Union Station to 51st Street and Brookside Boulevard, near the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

It’s here! The Kansas City Streetcar’s new Main Street extension is now open, and riders can hop on at any stop along the 5.7-mile route, which stretches from the River Market to the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

The 3.5-mile extension connects Union Station, previously the southern terminus, to UMKC. There are several new stops along the way, including at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, Union Hill, Westport, the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art and the nearby Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, and Country Club Plaza.

Outdoor image on a gray, rainy day. People are lined up at an elevated streetcar station. There's a street car parked at left waiting for the passengers to get on.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Riders line up Friday morning at the Plaza Streetcar stop for one of the first rides north on the Main Street extension.

"We're connecting the two largest employment centers in downtown, in the Plaza, through the densest residential neighborhoods in the city,” Tom Gerend, executive director of the Kansas City Streetcar Authority, told KCUR’s Up To Date.

“And so that connectivity, that opportunity that people have to be able to go from home to work on Main Street, and really reinforcing that as a viable option for people, is something we're really excited about."

Outdoor image on a gray, rainy day. A white streetcar appears to be rolling on its tracks. A large cloud of red, yellow and blue smoke hovers above it.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A celebratory cloud of colorful smoke floats out of the Plaza Streetcar stop Friday morning while No. 808 carries the first passengers to roll on the Main Street extension.

The extension opened Friday morning with much fanfare, including a variety of food, live entertainment and a drone show scheduled for the evening near the UMKC stop.

Saturday’s Midtown Fall Fest also will celebrate the streetcar.

Outdoor image on a gray, rainy day. People stand in a crowd on a sidewalk. Many are looking to the right. They appear to be waiting to cross the street.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Riders line up Friday morning at the Plaza Streetcar stop so they can be some of the first to ride the Main Streetcar extension.

The streetcar is free to ride. With frequencies every 10 -18 minutes, it runs from 5 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays and from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The extension also brings new transit-only lanes to much of Main Street from Pershing Road to 51st Street. The lanes are largely designated for the streetcar, with minimal access for vehicles in some places.

A city street is shown in the background with a single, black car driving one lane. In the lane nearest the camera, a red rectangle can be seen painted on the pavement where streetcar tracks are laid. A red and white sign in the foreground reads "Right Lane, Streetcar Only."
Housing & Development
Kansas City Streetcar's extension has changed how to drive on Main Street. Here's a guide
Savannah Hawley-Bates

Interior image of people cramming inside a streetcar. Seats are full and many people are crowded, standing and holding onto handles.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Riders pack one of the first KC Streetcars to travel north on the 3.5 Main Street Extension on Friday, Oct. 25, 2025.

The extension had been under construction since April 2022. It cost $352 million to complete and was paid for with a combination of federal and local funding.

A 0.7-mile extension north from the River Market to the Berkley Riverfront Park is projected to be open by early next year.

Outdoor image on a gray, rainy day. People are lined up at an elevated streetcar station. There's a street car parked at left waiting for the passengers to get on.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Riders line up Friday morning at the Plaza Streetcar stop for one of the first rides north on the KC Streetcar Main Street Extension on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025.
Outdoor image on a gray, rainy day. A close up image of the scrolling illuminated letters on a streetcar read "Let's Ride." Raindrops can be seen on the surface of the scrolling window and the streetcar's exterior.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
An idle KC Streetcar #808 waits Friday morning for its first passengers to ride the Main Street Extension on Oct. 24, 2025.
Tags
Housing & Development KC Streetcar AuthoritystreetcarMain StreetUnion StationUMKCpublic transit
Emily Younker
Emily Younker is the news editor for the Kansas News Service. She previously spent 14 years at her hometown newspaper, The Joplin Globe in Joplin, Missouri, where she was part of the award-winning team that covered the deadly May 22, 2011, tornado and its aftermath. Email her at eyounker@kcur.org.
See stories by Emily Younker
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR