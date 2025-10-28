© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City’s Folly Theater says break-in caused up to $750,000 in damage

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published October 28, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Exterior photo of a yellow and redbrick building shows a marquee sign with an advertisement for an event called "Shake, Rattle and Roll." Above and behind it is a large sign that reads "Folly Theater."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
The Folly Theater was broken into and vandalized last week, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Folly Theater staff have spent the week cleaning up after a break in left the 125-year-old venue badly damaged. After canceling last weekend's show, the Folly plans to reopen November 1.

On Friday morning at around 1 a.m., Stephanie Spatz-Ornburn, the event manager at the Folly Theater in downtown Kansas City, answered a call from police telling her the historic venue had been broken into.

Spatz-Ornburn said she was devastated by the extent of the damage. The vandals broke open a glass door to enter and ripped monitors off lobby walls. They proceeded to the bar, where they threw maraschino cherries on the floor and wine up the walls, before emptying seven fire extinguishers on the stage, equipment, seats, and dressing rooms.

The Folly was forced to cancel last weekend’s shows. The perpetrators, meanwhile, are still at large.

Vandals broke into the Folly Theater early on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage.
Folly Theater
Vandals broke into the Folly Theater early on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage.

A cleaning crew of 29 people has worked 10-hour days cleaning up the glass, food, wine, and debris from every corner. Professionals were needed to clean the fire extinguisher agent from the seats, floors, walls, and HVAC system, since it is a carcinogen.

The venue is aiming to reopen for its next scheduled event on Saturday, Nov. 1.

“She’s very tough, and she's here to be an example to the community,” Spatz-Ornburn said of the Folly. “To think about how many performances and how much community that lady has seen over these decades, a lot of damage, a lot of violence, but also a lot of togetherness. We'll keep on trucking.”

Thieves stole monitors off the walls of the Folly Theater as well as caused damage during a break-in on Oct. 24, 2025.
The Folly Theater
Monitors at the Folly's concession stand were destroyed during a break-in on Oct. 24, 2025.

Folly CEO Rick Truman said the cost estimate continues to rise and could be upwards of $750,000. That includes the price of cleaning, as well as the cost to replace what cannot be salvaged and the revenue that was forfeited from the canceled shows.

Even with this high cost, Truman said he continues to be overwhelmed by the community’s immediate willingness to donate. The theater has seen thousands of dollars in donations after the break in.

Anyone interested in supporting the Folly Theater’s recovery can go to their website at follytheater.org/support.

Up To Date performing artsdowntowntheatercrimeKansas City History
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
