These are Kansas City's newest barbecue restaurants and food trucks you have to try

Kansas City saw the opening of its first Museum of BBQ this year — but the city’s barbecue scene is far from a museum. It’s constantly growing, evolving and changing, much like the cuisine itself.

While we all know the familiar long-time players in the BBQ scene (like Joe’s and Gates), many new restaurants have also joined the smoking game.

If you are in for some new spots for smoked meat, here are some picks that opened recently.

American Way Smokehouse

American Way Smokehouse Sausages on the grill at American Way Smokehouse in Independence, Missouri.

Opened in August 2025, American Way Smokehouse in Independence is likely one of the most decorated new BBQ restaurants that opened this year.

An import from Arizona, with just one other location in the U.S., this BBQ spot brags about its ribs, which were meaty and tender. However, our heart lies with the burnt ends, which are slightly fattier than you’d find at other places around town, ensuring a richer mix of textures and juicier flavor.

For the adventurous souls, try their chili verde sandwich featuring their signature green chili pork.

Where: 17710 East 39th St S, Independence, MO 64055

Off the Hook BBQ

Off the Hook BBQ A BBQ plate from Off The Hook BBQ in the Northland.

Many enthusiasts in Kansas City may already be familiar with Off the Hook BBQ , which started in Wendell Hooks Jr.’s backyard and operated as a catering company for over a decade. Hooks finally opened his brick-and-mortar restaurant this August in Kansas City’s Northland.

Focusing on slow-cooking recipes, all their meats are tender to the point they'd fall off the fork. We highly recommend the biscuits, as well as their pulled pork and pulled chicken sandwiches.

Where: 7506 N Oak Trafficway, Gladstone, MO 64118

Meat Rushmore

Meat Rushmore Meat Rushmore is the latest BBQ restaurant to pop up at the Kansas City airport.

Whether you are flying out of Kansas City International Airport or just landed with a growling stomach, Meat Rushmore is the perfect spot for some BBQ fixin’s. Winner of the third annual Made for Kansas City BBQ Championship, Meat Rushmore opened inside the airport terminal next to City Market Food Hall this September, sharing the space with Stockyard Brewing. After all, who can say no to the combination of BBQ and cold beer?

For a twist, their sandwiches (like the “Hometown Hero” with sliced brisket, queso and fried onions) are served on a Hawaiian bun, but you can also get classic platters, nachos and more. Meat Rushmore also sells its signature sauces and spice mixes at its airport store.

Where: 601 Brasilia Ave, Kansas City, MO 64153

Harp Barbecue

Harp Barbecue Harp Barbecue has been a favorite around Raytown for several years, before moving to Overland Park in 2024.

Harp Barbecue , which kicked around Raytown for several years before moving to a larger location in Overland Park last year, is powered by owner Tyler Harp’s passion for letting the meat speak for itself. Harp often compares his BBQ to a good steak that needs little condiment to woo the diners.

However, there is a house hot sauce with a nice kick to elevate the meal if you’re in for some stronger taste. Our favorites are the fatty briskets and juicy burnt ends, paired with potato salad and coleslaw.

Where: 12094 W 135th St, Overland Park, KS 66221

Sierra BBQ

Sierra BBQ Sierra BBQ in Lenexa sells a "Kalua pig" sandwich with pork belly, pulled pork, and pineapple salsa.

Sierra BBQ in Lenexa opened at the end of 2024. It’s a sister restaurant to the beloved Sierra Grill , and repurposes the Grill’s original location. But Sierra BBQ is casual at its best: stress-free, comfortable, and freshly smoked meats you can expect whenever you walk through the doors.

The restaurant features Kansas City-style BBQ with items like baby back ribs, pulled pork, and burnt ends. We highly recommend their cheesy corn -- just make sure you bring a friend to share the large portion with you!

Where: 11099 Lackman Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215

Noteworthy BBQ food trucks and pop ups to try

Three Pigs BBQ Three Pigs BBQ is a Kansas City-style food truck that can be found around Jackson County.

Since it usually takes a longer time to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant, those truly dedicated to discovering new pit masters should certainly turn their attention to the food truck scene.

While not altogether new, here is a list of barbecue food trucks and pop ups to try: