These are Kansas City's newest barbecue restaurants and food trucks you have to try
Kansas City already knows it's a barbecue destination, but the number of restaurants and food trucks keeps growing every year. Next time you're craving burnt ends, ribs or something even more creative, try these spots that opened in the past year and a half.
Kansas City saw the opening of its first Museum of BBQ this year — but the city’s barbecue scene is far from a museum. It’s constantly growing, evolving and changing, much like the cuisine itself.
While we all know the familiar long-time players in the BBQ scene (like Joe’s and Gates), many new restaurants have also joined the smoking game.
If you are in for some new spots for smoked meat, here are some picks that opened recently.
American Way Smokehouse
Opened in August 2025, American Way Smokehouse in Independence is likely one of the most decorated new BBQ restaurants that opened this year.
An import from Arizona, with just one other location in the U.S., this BBQ spot brags about its ribs, which were meaty and tender. However, our heart lies with the burnt ends, which are slightly fattier than you’d find at other places around town, ensuring a richer mix of textures and juicier flavor.
For the adventurous souls, try their chili verde sandwich featuring their signature green chili pork.
- Where: 17710 East 39th St S, Independence, MO 64055
Off the Hook BBQ
Many enthusiasts in Kansas City may already be familiar with Off the Hook BBQ, which started in Wendell Hooks Jr.’s backyard and operated as a catering company for over a decade. Hooks finally opened his brick-and-mortar restaurant this August in Kansas City’s Northland.
Focusing on slow-cooking recipes, all their meats are tender to the point they'd fall off the fork. We highly recommend the biscuits, as well as their pulled pork and pulled chicken sandwiches.
- Where: 7506 N Oak Trafficway, Gladstone, MO 64118
Meat Rushmore
Whether you are flying out of Kansas City International Airport or just landed with a growling stomach, Meat Rushmore is the perfect spot for some BBQ fixin’s. Winner of the third annual Made for Kansas City BBQ Championship, Meat Rushmore opened inside the airport terminal next to City Market Food Hall this September, sharing the space with Stockyard Brewing. After all, who can say no to the combination of BBQ and cold beer?
For a twist, their sandwiches (like the “Hometown Hero” with sliced brisket, queso and fried onions) are served on a Hawaiian bun, but you can also get classic platters, nachos and more. Meat Rushmore also sells its signature sauces and spice mixes at its airport store.
- Where: 601 Brasilia Ave, Kansas City, MO 64153
Harp Barbecue
Harp Barbecue, which kicked around Raytown for several years before moving to a larger location in Overland Park last year, is powered by owner Tyler Harp’s passion for letting the meat speak for itself. Harp often compares his BBQ to a good steak that needs little condiment to woo the diners.
However, there is a house hot sauce with a nice kick to elevate the meal if you’re in for some stronger taste. Our favorites are the fatty briskets and juicy burnt ends, paired with potato salad and coleslaw.
- Where: 12094 W 135th St, Overland Park, KS 66221
Sierra BBQ
Sierra BBQ in Lenexa opened at the end of 2024. It’s a sister restaurant to the beloved Sierra Grill, and repurposes the Grill’s original location. But Sierra BBQ is casual at its best: stress-free, comfortable, and freshly smoked meats you can expect whenever you walk through the doors.
The restaurant features Kansas City-style BBQ with items like baby back ribs, pulled pork, and burnt ends. We highly recommend their cheesy corn -- just make sure you bring a friend to share the large portion with you!
- Where: 11099 Lackman Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215
Noteworthy BBQ food trucks and pop ups to try
Since it usually takes a longer time to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant, those truly dedicated to discovering new pit masters should certainly turn their attention to the food truck scene.
While not altogether new, here is a list of barbecue food trucks and pop ups to try:
- KC Que: A newcomer to Kansas City’s BBQ food truck scene by chef Ryan Arensdorf, specializing in slow-smoked meats. The truck doesn’t have a set parking spot yet and updates its schedule on Facebook.
- Ate1Six: Great smoked briskets and American beef dogs. Often seen around Lee’s Summit, and can also be found in North Kansas City off Armour Road.
- Point and Flat BBQ: A one-man pop-up operation with juicy burnt ends, briskets, and ribs. Can be found at Discourse Brewery, Friction Beer, and Limitless Brewing.
- Three Pigs BBQ: Kansas City-style BBQ food truck with ribs, burnt ends, briskets, specialty sandwiches, and classic sides. Can be found in Independence off Noland Road, Lee’s Summit, and Blue Springs.
- Kansas City Smoked: A favorite among BBQ lovers, but still a hidden gem to the public. The truck, often found at Rock Creek Brewing in Mission, focuses on Texas-style brisket, “beef dino ribs” and smoked birria. If you want to get into the BBQ game yourself, they also build custom smokers.