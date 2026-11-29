Derrick Wilmore Jr.’s first job was wrapping silverware alongside his cousins. They all worked at PeachTree Cafeteria, the restaurant founded by their grandparents in 1996.

Today, Wilmore operates the restaurant location at 6800 Eastwood Trafficway in Kansas City.

While many things have changed in the past 30 years, the foundation of the business remains the same, he said.

“We’ve always held on to three pillars: food, faith and community,” Wilmore said. “We all have this sense of responsibility to give back.”

Lavell and Vera Willis started the restaurant after asking people at the nearby QuikTrip what they’d like to see in the empty building across the street, he recalled. Soul food was the overwhelming answer, and the family delivered.

An accountant by trade, Vera turned to the recipes she’d learned from her mother growing up in Louisiana. That wasn’t the only family connection.

Scott Wolf / Startland News Soul food behind the counter at PeachTree Cafeteria in Kansas City, Missouri.

“All of my aunties and uncles worked at PeachTree,” Wilmore said. “All of my cousins, siblings, many other family members over the years played their role in developing and maintaining the restaurant business.”

As the business expanded, those roles changed, too. When Vera opened new locations in Lee’s Summit, 18th and Vine, and the Power & Light District, her son Roy Wilmore moved his family from Dallas back to Kansas City to manage those restaurants.

“He played a pivotal part in that expansion because my grandmother couldn’t do it herself,” Wilmore said. “We wouldn’t have had those locations if it wasn’t for him.”

While the three restaurants are no longer part of the family’s portfolio of soul food spots, Roy now operates the PeachTree Cafe’Teria at 2128 E. 12th St. And his daughter Tyler, a nurse by trade, recently opened PeachTree Cafe in Fort Worth.

She isn’t the only cousin to have a bit of a career pivot. Derrick Wilmore was a history professor in North Carolina when he realized he wanted to come back to Kansas City, work in the family business, and let his grandmother take a step back.

Having wrapped silverware, washed dishes, bussed tables, served guests, and supervised employees, Wilmore is now operating the Eastwood Trafficway restaurant. While he focuses on everything from payroll to inventory, managing the business often goes back to those three main pillars of food, faith and community.

Scott Wolf / Startland News PeachTree Cafeteria at 6800 Eastwood Trafficway in Kansas City, Missouri.

Wilmore estimates that over the years, PeachTree has given away more than 25,000 free meals. When community members weren’t receiving benefits because of the government shutdown in 2025, the restaurants provided 5,000 meals.

Other philanthropic efforts include an annual coat drive for local children. And his grandmother wants to start a program for single mothers in high school. It’s another way to build community and remind folks that everyone is welcome.

“People will find a safe place at PeachTree,” Wilmore said. “We want people to understand it’s more than a dollar to us. You’re not a customer to us. You’re a guest. You’re family. Everybody that plays a role at PeachTree understands you don’t have to be blood to be family.”

Several employees have worked at the restaurant for more than 20 years, and many others have tenures of a decade or more.

“They are like family to us,” Wilmore said. “Just like blood family, they also play a huge part in maintaining the PeachTree legacy.”

That legacy continues to grow as the third generation looks to the future.

“People come to PeachTree and they say, ‘Oh, man, you need a PeachTree here. You need a PeachTree there.’ And so, my vision is to expand all over,” Wilmore said. “Eventually, I believe that PeachTree can be on a national scale, not just in Kansas City, not just in Texas, but in multiple states.”

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.

