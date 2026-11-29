After 35 years, Westport mainstay Harpo’s Bar & Grill abruptly shuttered last month. But a deal to revive the space was already in the works.

The partners behind the booming Beckett’s in the East Crossroads not only plan to open a similar concept in the former Harpo’s, but they also purchased the two-story brick building at 4109 Pennsylvania Ave. for an undisclosed price.

Josh Immerfall, Andrew Cook, Eric Harvey and Josh Ivey (who also is a partner in Up-Down arcade bar in the Crossroads) plan a significant remodel, including a new bar upstairs with an elevated deck overlooking the tree-shaded back patio.

Joyce Smith / Startland News The back patio area at the former Harpo’s Bar & Grill at 4109 Pennsylvania Ave. in Westport.

More details will be released later, including the menu, as well as the exact name of the space — likely to include Beckett’s branding.

A spring 2027 opening is expected.

“We’re excited to be in a historic neighborhood like Westport,” Immerfall said. “Buildings like that don’t become available that often. And that patio area is so unique, we’re excited to see what we can do with it.”

Harpo’s co-founder Bob Babcock couldn’t be reached for comment. But in a late October email, he confirmed a sale was pending.

The building has a long history and was previously home to upscale restaurant The Prospect of Westport.

Joyce Smith / Startland News Inside the former Harpo’s Bar & Grill at 4109 Pennsylvania Ave. in Westport.

The soon-to-be new Beckett’s joins several new additions in this stretch of the entertainment district.

The Horseshoe country bar recently opened at 4124 Pennsylvania Ave., and Yours & Mine Coffee at 4112 Pennsylvania. Blurred Bar is opening soon at 4149 Pennsylvania.

A corner tenant on the stretch — Beer Kitchen — closed after 16 years and hopes to reopen in Leawood’s Park Place.

The first Beckett’s opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota, two years ago. Then the location at 1701 McGee St., Suite 200, in December. Both are described as neighborhood bars with a focus on sports — without wanting to be labeled as sports bars.

The brand’s website promotes its full-size free throw lane, foosball, bumper pool and claw machine.

“The drinks are cold, the food is hot, the vibes are high and the party is in FULL SWING,” it says.

The back portion of the space in the Crossroads has an alley entrance for its new Good Problems, a cocktail bar that customers will enter through the alley behind Beckett’s (between Oak and McGee streets). A December opening is scheduled.

This report was first published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.