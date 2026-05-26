Riding a bus in the Kansas City area? Here's your guide to navigating the new fare system

Starting June 1, people in the Kansas City metro area will have to pay to ride the bus after six years of free rides.

Kansas City was the first major city in the country to eliminate fares in 2020. The free service attracted new riders and increased overall use of the system, even as other transit agencies around the country faced declines in public transportation use after COVID.

But the zero-fare program was controversial. The city and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority have disagreed over who should pay for it since the zero-fare model was implemented. The KCATA used COVID relief funds to subsidize the fares, and the city allocated some funds to support the program. But that money ran out, and the KCATA suggested bringing back fares in 2023.

The city and KCATA ended the zero-fare program last year during heated budget disputes . A free and reduced fare program, which officials call “functionally free fare,” will continue for certain qualifying riders.

Here’s what to know about fares:

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When will bus fares come back?

Bus fares will return Monday, June 1, on both KCATA and Johnson County Transit buses.

The KCATA will offer a grace period of three weeks for riders who are not prepared to or cannot pay for the bus as the new system is introduced.

How much will it cost to ride the bus?

A single bus ride will cost $2. That’s the rate that the Kansas City Council directed the KCATA to charge during contract negotiations last year.

A day pass will cost $4, while a weekly pass will cost $20 and a monthly pass $62.50.

Unlike when fares were previously charged, there will be no free transfers. Instead, the KCATA will use what’s called fare capping, which automatically limits how much a person is charged in a day. Each time a rider pays using the same tap-to-pay method, the system will keep track of the payments and will not charge more than the price of a daily, weekly or monthly pass.

For example, if you take three bus rides in a day, you will only be charged $4, which is the cost of a daily pass, instead of the $6 it would cost to pay for each ride individually.

The fare costs are about the same as fare prices in 2019, when adjusted for inflation. Reduced-rate passes are also available for those who qualify.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority The KCATA will begin charging for each bus ride, with fare capping instead of free transfers. Some riders will be eligible for reduced or free fare.

How do I pay fares?

Riders can pay for the bus using a credit, debit or prepaid card; the RideKCGO mobile app ; a mobile phone wallet; or a limited-use day pass.

Cash will not be accepted on the bus. Riders who don’t have smartphones or bank cards, or who prefer to buy passes in person, can purchase limited-use day passes.

Day passes will be available at the East Village Transit Center (700 E. 12th St.) or KCATA headquarters (1200 E. 18th St.) in Kansas City, Missouri, or at Wyandotte County Parks & Recreation (5033 State Ave.) in Kansas City, Kansas.

Riders who receive reduced fares will be able to use the app to purchase tickets or use pre-programmed tickets offered by KCATA during the first phase of fare reintroduction.

During the second phase of fare reintroduction, riders will be able to buy fare cards at some retail locations such as libraries, grocery stores and pharmacies. Riders who pay cash will also be able to load money onto a card at retail partners.

The KCATA does not yet have a date planned for the second phase of the fare rollout.

How can I get free fares?

The United Way will run the KCATA’s free and reduced fare program . The agency will provide 20,000 single-day bus passes to nonprofits that sign up on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are no strict eligibility requirements for the free fare cards. Nonprofits that are part of the program can give out the passes at their discretion.

To see which nonprofits are providing passes, check with the United Way or KCATA .

Children under 6 years old ride free.

In the fall, the United Way will introduce more free fare passes that nonprofits can give to their clients. About 5,000 12-month fare passes and another 5,000 3-month fare passes will be available.

How can I get reduced fares?

People who are eligible for fares at a reduced rate of 50% must apply for them through the United Way . Applications will be live June 1. Riders who are eligible should download the RideKCGO app and create an account.

If you don’t want to apply online, eligible riders can visit the KCATA East Village Transit Center or the KCATA headquarters to apply in person.

People who are eligible for reduced fares include:

Children ages 6-18

Adults over the age of 65

Low-income people receiving assistance through SNAP, WIC, TANF, Medicaid, LIHEAP/LIEAP and federal housing subsidy programs

Medicare cardholders

People with disabilities who are enrolled in SSI, SSDI or VA compensation

People who receive Ride KC freedom paratransit services

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 A Ride KC bus drops leaves the 75th and Prospect Transit Center at Alphapointe on Aug. 14, 2025.

Where can I learn more?

The KCATA will host three public outreach meetings this week to help people understand the new fare system, purchase passes, get one-on-one assistance, download the RideKCGO app and apply for reduced fares.

All three public meetings will be held at the East Village Transit Center (700 E. 12th St.) and are on the following days and times:

Tuesday, May 26: 8 a.m. – noon

Thursday, May 28: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 30: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

What will bus service look like during and after the World Cup?

The KCATA will add bus service in June and July to support increased demand during the World Cup. Seven routes will have extended hours until 2 a.m., and five others will have increased frequency.

After the tournament, the transit agency will cut seven weekday bus routes and two weekend bus routes due to funding issues. Four other weekday routes will have service hour changes that will make the buses come less frequently.

The KCATA will add more buses to the Troost Max line, which the agency is calling the “Troost Boost.” The changes, made possible by the weekend service cuts, will make the Troost Max line come every 18 minutes.