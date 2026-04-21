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Up To Date

Quindaro isn’t a National Historic Landmark yet. Kansas City's Congress members want to fix that

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published April 21, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Quindaro is closed to the public but can be viewed by the overlook
MICHAEL C SNELL
Quindaro is closed to the public but can be viewed by the overlook shown above.

Quindaro in present-day Kansas City, Kansas, was founded before the Civil War as a diverse community that helped people escaping slavery. Now, Reps. Sharice Davids, Emanuel Cleaver II and Derek Schmidt are trying to pass a law that would give national protections to the ruins.

Once a stop along the Underground Railroad for people escaping slavery, Quindaro was established before the Civil War by a mix of abolitionists, Black people, and Native Americans. During and after the war, it served as a haven for people from different ethnic and religious backgrounds.

“Quindaro was unique,” Johnny Szlauderbach, Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area director of strategy and public affairs, told KCUR’s Up to Date. “It is unlike any other town that existed at the time in the sense that you had different ethnic groups working towards a common goal.”

Today, only the ruins remain of what was once a thriving community along the Missouri River.

Despite receiving unanimous recommendation from the National Park Service last year, Quindaro has yet to be officially designated a National Historic Landmark.

A bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers, including Kansas Reps. Sharice Davids and Derek Schmidt and Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, are now advancing legislation to secure that recognition.

Szlauderbach says this designation finally would give federal protections and funding to Quindaro, allowing for continued excavation and potentially public tourism in the future.

  • Johnny Szlauderbach, director of strategy and public affairs, Freedom’s Frontier
Tags
Up To Date QuindaroKansas City Kansas (KCK)historic preservationUnderground RailroadNative AmericansBlack HistoryKansas City HistoryPodcastTalk ShowNational Park ServiceCivil War
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
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