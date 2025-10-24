© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City's streetcar extension opens big opportunities for stores and restaurants along the route

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published October 24, 2025 at 2:31 PM CDT
Outdoor image on a gray, rainy day. People are lined up at an elevated streetcar station. There's a street car parked at left waiting for the passengers to get on.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Riders line up Friday morning at the Plaza Streetcar stop to get on one of the first rides north on the Main Street Extension following ceremonies on Friday, Oct. 25, 2025.

The Main Street extension of the Kansas City streetcar line is finally open for riders after years of disruptive construction. The owners of Crows Coffee and Ragazza say they're trying to capitalize on the increased foot traffic.

The Kansas City streetcar's Main Street extension opened for riders on Friday, increasing the line by 3.5 miles and more than doubling its reach. Business owners along the extension are excited to see how it impacts their establishments.

Crows Coffee in the South Plaza is located right next to the end of the line, near the University of Missouri-Kansas City stop at 51st and Brookside. The coffee shop's owner, Zachary Moores, told KCUR's Up To Date that the streetcar is a big opportunity as he expects more foot traffic.

"I've upped our staff for every shift right now where we're trying to think of other smart ways to be efficient and push customers through in a way that still keeps our place a community coffee shop and engaging with customers," Moores said. "It's exciting. It's a really good problem to have. We want to do it well, because we want people to get coffee, get on the streetcar and have a smooth process."

Laura Norris, who owns the restaurant Ragazza located at 43rd and McGee, says the construction over the last few years has hurt business. But now that the extension is open, she is taking steps to try to capitalize on the streetcar stop outside of her business.

"I'm a natural worrier, so I worry that people are going to get on at 51st Street and go down to the Crossroads or go downtown and go sort of right by us, you know," Norris said. "So we've done some things to sort of attract, we installed a bunch of neon to make our place more visible."

