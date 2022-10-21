Advance voting is starting around Kansas City. Here’s where you can cast your ballot early

Early, in-person voting starts around the Kansas City area in the coming days, with some new rules on the Missouri side of the metro.

This is the first year Missouri is offering no-excuse absentee voting because of a new state law that went into effect in late August.

Additionally, the new law requires Missouri voters to present photo identification in order to vote in advance or on Election Day. Kansas also requires photo identification in order to vote.

Missouri accepts the following forms of photo identification:



Non-expired Missouri driver’s license

State-issued ID

Non-expired U.S. passport

Military photo ID

Kansas accepts the following forms of photo identification:

Driver’s license or ID card issued by the state of Kansas or another state

U.S. passport

U.S. military ID

ID card issued by a Native American tribe

Employee badge or ID from a government agency

Student ID card from a postsecondary Kansas school

Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state

Public assistance ID card

Different polling locations will be open during different dates and time leading up to Election Day. Here’s a breakdown of where and when you can vote before Nov. 8.

Johnson County, Kansas

Open Oct. 22 - Nov. 5

Arts and Heritage Center



8788 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66212

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)

Hilltop Conference Center



7720 W 143rd St, Overland Park, KS 66223

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)

Johnson County Election Office



2101 E. Kansas City Rd, Olathe, KS 66061

Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sat)

JCL Lackman Facility



15345 W 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa, KS 66219

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)

Johnson County Northeast Offices



6000 Lamar Ave, Mission, KS 66202

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)

Johnson County Sunset Office Building



11811 S. Sunset Drive, Olathe, KS 66061

Open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m (Sat)

Olathe Indian Creek Library



16100 W. 135th St, Olathe, KS 66062

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)

Monticello Library



22435 W. 66th St, Shawnee, KS 66226

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)

New Century Fieldhouse



551 New Century Pkwy, New Century, KS 66031

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)

Open beginning Oct. 29 - Nov. 5

Johnson County Community College Midwest Trust Center



12345 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)

Leawood City Hall



4800 Town Center Dr, Leawood, KS 66211

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)

Oak Park Library



9500 Bluejacket St, Overland Park, KS 66214

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)

Olathe Fire Administration



1225 S Hamilton Cir, Olathe, KS 66061

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)

Shawnee City Hall



11110 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)

Tomahawk Ridge Community Center



11902 Lowell Ave, Overland Park, KS 66213

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)

Westwood City Hall



4700 Rainbow Blvd, Westwood, KS 66205

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)

Wyandotte County, Kansas

Open Oct. 24 - Nov. 7

Wyandotte County Election Office



850 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66101

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Sat)

Open Monday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Open Oct. 29 - Nov. 5

Joe Amayo/Argentine Community Center



2810 Metropolitan Ave, Kansas City, KS 66106

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Mon-Sat)

Eisenhower Recreation Center



2901 N. 72nd St, Kansas City, KS 66109

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Mon-Sat)

Kane Community Center



3130 N. 122nd St, Kansas City, KS 66109

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Mon-Sat)

Kansas City, Missouri

Open Oct. 25 - Nov. 7

KCEB Training Center at Union Station



30 W Pershing Rd, Lower Level B, Suite 610, Kansas City, MO 64108

Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Mon-Fri)

Open Saturday Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Open Monday Nov. 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open Oct. 25 - Nov. 5

United Believers Community Church



5600 E 112th Ter, Kansas City, MO 64134

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Mon-Fri)

Open Saturday Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Whole Person



3710 Main St, Kansas City, Mo 64111

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Mon-Fri)

Open Saturday Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Jackson County, Missouri

Open Oct. 29 - Nov. 7

Absentee Voting Office



110 N Liberty St, Independence, MO 64050

Open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Sat)

Platte County, Missouri

Open Oct. 25 - Nov. 7

Platte County Board of Elections Office



2600 NW Prairie View Road, PO Box 560, Platte City, Missouri 64079

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Mon-Fri)

Clay County, Missouri

Open Oct. 25 - Nov. 5

Clay County Election Board Office:



100 W. Mississippi St., Liberty, MO 64068

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Sat)

Open Monday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clay County Annex:

