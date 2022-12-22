Kansas City has an unwanted guest staying for Christmas: dangerously cold temperatures

About two inches of snow blanketed the Kansas City area early Thursday morning in the first major storm of the winter season.

But while road conditions caused several accidents during the morning commute, the real danger was the bitter cold — temperatures hit negative 5 degrees, with a wind chill up to 30 degrees below zero. The dangerously cold temperatures are expected to stick around through the weekend.

The cold and snow triggered dozens of closings and cancellations — municipal courts are closed and holding hearings online and many other small businesses chose to close for the day.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Snow piles up in the middle of Nichols Road near Jefferson Street where crews were clearing the streets in the Plaza on Dec. 22, 2022.

Kansas City trash service is suspended Thursday and Friday, trash amnesty and bulky item pick up will instead take place on December 30 and 31.

The National Weather Service has a wind chill warning in effect until noon Saturday.

Still, some businesses opened their doors and residents bundled up and braved the elements.

Cafe Cà Phê opened its Columbus Park shop late Thursday morning and stayed open to welcome people in from the cold, although it closed early due to "winds and roads not clearing."

Savannah Hawley-Bates / KCUR 89.3 Some businesses, like Cafe Cà Phê, opened Thursday in an effort to keep business up while providing a warm space. The coffeeshop opened it's Columbus Park location for just a few hours.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order activating the National Guard during the arctic blast to assist with local emergency response efforts. In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly eased restrictions on trucks and vehicles carrying emergency supplies and fuel through Kansas.

Chris Dean had to get out to walk his 9-year-old boxer mix, Zoe, by his apartment near 10th and Wyandotte Streets. Both he and Zoe were bundled up to stay warm during their short period outside.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Chris Dean walks Zoe, a 9-year-old boxer mix, near 10th and Wyandotte Street near his apartment Thursday morning.

Pete, an unhoused man who only wanted KCUR to use his first name, said he had no choice but to be outside.

He rode the streetcar — which users can ride continuously during the cold weather — to keep warm.

“The library is closed. So it’s only this or the bus or you go into a parking garage, but you’ll probably get kicked out,” Pete said. “There's not so much you can do. I mean, you could have a tent and candles and stuff like that. But I really don't have a permanent place to be right now.”

Several area shelters added beds this week but many have reported being at or near capacity, even before Thursday’s storm.

When you see a clear #kcstreetcar platform today, it’s because of these guys. They’ve been in since 4am preparing the route and streetcar vehicles for the snow & extreme cold temps. @NWSKansasCity #KCwx pic.twitter.com/Yg3TtbFsbe — KC Streetcar 🚊 (@kcstreetcar) December 22, 2022

Jacob Hopkins, a security officer for DowntownKC, was out supervising the streetcar and making sure everything stays clean despite the slush from the snow. He said ridership was down significantly Thursday, but it’s still an important tool for those who need a warm space.

“It's just people trying to stay warm if they're out here on the streets or whether they're riding to get to work,” Hopkins said.

Savannah Hawley-Bates / KCUR 89.3 The streetcar remained in service Thursday, allowing those who needed warmth to continually ride.

The streetcar paused service for about an hour Thursday afternoon due to an unrelated crash that blocked the tracks.

Allison Deshotels braved the cold to go home from her job at a hotel near Crown Center. She uses the streetcar to get to and from work from her apartment in the River Market — especially when the roads are dangerous.

“I don't want to risk driving in this weather, I'm a cautious driver,” she said.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Jeremy Durant clears the sidewalk Thursday outside True Light Resource Center where he works at 31st and Charlotte Streets.

Over at 31st and Charlotte Street, Jeremy Durant cleared the sidewalk outside of his work, True Light Family Resource Center. The nonprofit, which provides a women’s shelter, food pantry, clothes closet and nutrition program, remained open Thursday.

The cold temperatures prompted airlines to cancel more than 20 flights at the Kansas City International Airport on Thursday, and officials are expecting additional delays and cancellations throughout the weekend.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Traffic along 71 Highway moves south in the blizzard that shrouded the metro's commuters Thursday morning, Dec. 22, 2022. Visibility was only around a quarter of a mile at 8 a.m. with the temperature hovering at zero.

Joe McBride, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Aviation Department, says workers are clearing runways from snow and ice.

He says they’re trying to ensure staff remain safe while dealing with the severe winter weather.

“Definitely are concerned about the Aviation Department and airline staff that have to be out in these frigid conditions. They’re there putting bags in, refueling and whatnot,” McBride said.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 A bicyclist pedals along Pershing Road through Washington Square Park on Thursday morning, Dec. 22, 2022, while snow was still falling in the metro.

Additional reporting by Carlos Moreno and Zach Perez.