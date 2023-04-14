The NFL Draft has arrived in Kansas City. Here’s what you need to know

NFL fans from across the country will converge at Union Station to represent their favorite team and celebrate their squad's newest additions during the NFL Draft from April 27 to April 29.

Kansas City has already hosted two Super Bowl parades this decade and it will host the 2026 World Cup, but this event stands to be unlike any other.

“What's so cool and unique about the NFL draft is that all 32 teams are represented and so we will see fans from every NFL team across the country coming into Kansas City to experience this three-day event,” said Kansas City Sports Commission spokesperson Elliot Scott.

The commission is hoping more than 100,000 visitors will take part each day of the draft, which would make it the largest single-sport event in the history of Kansas City.

“It provides Kansas City with this national and international spotlight, and is another opportunity to showcase what a compelling destination we are to the world," Elliot said.

Given the event's scale, developing a travel plan before heading to Union Station will be important. Knowing about road closures, public transportation options, and the NFL’s clear bag policy will help provide the best experience — and we're here to help.

Here's what you need to know to prepare for the Draft.



The crowd factor

What will the masses be like when you’re elbow-to-elbow? There’s a wide range in attendance estimates so far.

In 2019, prior to the pandemic, Nashville drew an estimated crowd of more than 600,000 fans over the three-day event. In Las Vegas last year, the number was projected to exceed 500,000 fans. But when it was all said and done, the NFL announced that the figure was closer to 300,000 — still a sizable crowd.

Each day’s attendance in Kansas City may not match the total number of fans who celebrated last February’s Super Bowl championship, but city officials would likely be privately disappointed if Kansas City didn’t exceed Nashville’s 2019 total.

Activities and experiences

NFL Draft-related games and attractions will be held at the National WWI Museum and Memorial’s south lawn, where fans can test their football skills.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Workers on the south side of the World War War I Museum and Memorial assemble a platform as part of the NFL Draft Experience.

Activities will include the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, field goal kick, and Hail Mary challenges. Fans can also visit a replica draft stage and locker room.

Free autographs from current and former NFL players will be available, and visitors can see a Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit that includes the Vince Lombardi Trophy. All 56 Super Bowl rings will also be on display.

The National WWI Museum and Memorial will be open during the NFL Draft, but they will be closed on April 25, 26 and 30. Admission is $20, and children ages 5 and under are free.

The Money Museum at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, which sits across from the National WWI Museum and Memorial, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday during the Draft. Admission is free, and visitors can view $40 million in cash and the bank’s cash vault. There will be a football-themed scavenger hunt and origami station, along with a football souvenir bag of shredded money.

What does it cost to get in?

The event is free. Fans can register here or download the NFL OnePass app for entry.

There are ticket options for reserved seating in the main theater. They are not cheap.

VIP services company On Location sells ticket packages for each day, but tickets for the First Round and an all-rounds package are sold out. Day two tickets are $1,250, and day three tickets cost $550. They include reserved seating in the main theater, with better views of the main stage, complimentary drinks, and admission to a concert at the Draft. Day two tickets provide a behind-the-scenes look at NFL Draft operations.

Kelce Jam

The most interesting sideshow, and perhaps the toughest ticket, held in conjunction with the NFL Draft is Kelce Jam, a music and food festival scheduled for Friday, April 28, at the Azura Amphitheater.

Local talent like Tech N9ne, who did a number at the Chiefs Super Bowl rally, will be on hand, along with other nationally-known artists.

Some of Kansas City’s most reputable cuisines will also be available at what is being called an all-ages event.

Brynn Anderson / AP Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, shown here on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, announced he’ll host his first-ever festival, called “Kelce Jam,” during NFL Draft weekend.

Road closures

Road closures will remain in effect even after the Draft ends, as crews will need time to deconstruct the stage and accompanying infrastructure. These roads will be closed through May 7:



Main Street between 20th Street and Pershing Road

Main Street between Pershing Road and southbound Grand Boulevard

Memorial Drive

OK Street

Pershing Road between Broadway Street and Grand Boulevard

Kessler Road between Pershing Road and northbound Wyandotte Street

Road closures and dates are subject to change.

Parking and transportation

Street parking will be restricted near the Draft site from 19th to 31st streets and from West Pennway and Broadway Street to McGee Street. Those closures are in effect from April 26 to April 29.

Parking will be available at many garages downtown. This map shows parking and hotel locations, along with the estimated time it will take you to walk to Union Station.

The streetcar is free to ride, but the Union Station stop will be closed through the Draft. Here are the times you can catch the Streetcar:



Thursday, April 27: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Friday, April 28: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday, April 29: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The RideKC bus is free and the MAX line will travel through downtown. The NFL Draft entry is a five minute walk from the 29th Street stop.

NFL / NFL Draft renderings show fans gathering around the fountain at Union Station.

Only one park-and-ride location is available, at the West Bottoms Garage near Hy-Vee Arena. Prebooking is required for the shuttle, but it is free. More information on the service will be available later.

School closures

Kansas City Public Schools classes will be held remotely on Thursday, April 27, and Friday, April 28.

According to an email sent to KCPS parents last week, the decision was made to "prevent students from being late or absent due to road closures or the lack of transportation available." The district is also preparing for possible significant call-offs from bus drivers and school staff, the email said.

Economic impact

Keep this mind when thinking about the economic impact of the NFL in the Kansas City area: For five days in March, the Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments generated around $18 million in direct spending in the local economy — that’s hotels, restaurants, transportation and retail sales. By comparison, the NFL’s three-day event is expected to generate more than five times that amount.

“It’s estimated that the NFL will generate $102.1 million in direct spending within the local economy, so this is a huge deal,” Deputy City Manager Kimika Gilmore told the Kansas City Council last fall.

Local talent

It’s not unusual to hear the name of someone with Kansas City roots called out on the first night of the draft, when the highest-profile, first-round picks are announced.

Isaiah Simmons, an Olathe product who went on to play at Clemson University, was a first-round pick, and eighth overall, by the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.

Reed Hoffmann / FR48783 AP Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah runs a drill during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Manhattan, Kansas, on March 31, 2023.

This year, former Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, appears to have an outside shot at being selected the first night. It’s more likely he’ll be chosen on the second day.

The Chiefs’ plan

As the Super Bowl champion, the Chiefs have the last pick of the first round — the 31st pick overall, because Miami forfeited its pick at No. 21.

Chiefs Chairman Clark Hunt has joked in the past about keeping General Manager Brett Veach away from his tendency to trade the Chiefs top pick so the Chiefs selection can echo out at the site of this year’s draft. But that doesn’t necessarily mean Veach will wait until that point.

“At the end of the day, if there’s a transaction that makes sense for the club, certainly I’m not going to stand in the way of that,” Hunt said last November.

With a need at defensive line because of the release of defensive end Frank Clark, and Khalen Saunders defecting to New Orleans on a free agent signing, the possibility of Veach moving up a few notches in the first round can’t be discounted.

