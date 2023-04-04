Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce announces his very own music festival: 'Kelce Jam'

Travis Kelce won his second Super Bowl in February and hosted "Saturday Night Live" in March. So, why not curate a music festival in April?

The Chiefs star and podcast host on Tuesday announced "Kelce Jam" — a music festival at Azura Amphitheater that will feature the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury and Tech N9ne. It will take place on Friday, April 28 during NFL Draft weekend.

"With the NFL Draft being in Kansas City, I really wanted to bring something special to Kansas City," Kelce said. "I always talk about fighting for your right to party, and I think this is the perfect chance to bring everybody together and throw one last party for that 2022 season."

Kelce joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss Kelce Jam, his favorite skit from when he hosted "Saturday Night Live," and whether or not the Kansas City Chiefs can be called a dynasty.



Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs tight end

Kelce Jam, 6-12 p.m., Friday, April 28 at the Azura Amphitheater, 633 N 130th St, Bonner Springs, Kansas, 66012. Tickets start at $49.99.