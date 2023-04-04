© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce announces his very own music festival: 'Kelce Jam'

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published April 4, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Chiefs player stands with his arms out on the red carpet at the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas.
Evan Agostini/AP
/
Invision
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is marketing his new music festival as one of the "most exciting entertainment events in the history of Kansas City."

As Kansas City prepares to host its first-ever NFL Draft, and fresh off the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, tight end Travis Kelce is adding to the festivities with a "Kelce Jam" on April 28.

Travis Kelce won his second Super Bowl in February and hosted "Saturday Night Live" in March. So, why not curate a music festival in April?

The Chiefs star and podcast host on Tuesday announced "Kelce Jam" — a music festival at Azura Amphitheater that will feature the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury and Tech N9ne. It will take place on Friday, April 28 during NFL Draft weekend.

"With the NFL Draft being in Kansas City, I really wanted to bring something special to Kansas City," Kelce said. "I always talk about fighting for your right to party, and I think this is the perfect chance to bring everybody together and throw one last party for that 2022 season."

Kelce joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss Kelce Jam, his favorite skit from when he hosted "Saturday Night Live," and whether or not the Kansas City Chiefs can be called a dynasty.

Kelce Jam, 6-12 p.m., Friday, April 28 at the Azura Amphitheater, 633 N 130th St, Bonner Springs, Kansas, 66012. Tickets start at $49.99.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas City ChiefsfootballNFLsportslive musicFestival
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content