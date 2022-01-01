Jenny Whitty

Jenny WhittyAnnouncer
Jenny began her radio career in 1994 as a reporter and announcer for KSMU Radio at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. She moved to Kansas City in 1996 and, while working as an intern for New Letters on the Air, landed a job at KCUR as a fill-in announcer.
Jenny earned a degree in mass communications from UMKC in 1998. Over the past 25 years, she has filled many roles at KCUR including hosting Morning Edition, working in the newsroom as a spot reporter and newscaster, producing The Walt Bodine Show, filling-in at the front desk, and working data entry for membership.
Currently, you can hear Jenny on the air every Saturday and Sunday morning on KCUR and from time-to-time during the week when she fills-in for other announcers. Jenny is a mother of four and works as a voice talent in her spare time. She is a member of SAG-AFTRA.
You can email Jenny at jenny@kcur.org.
