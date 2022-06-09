© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Surviving the baby formula shortage as a community

Published June 9, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Parents in Kansas City are having to get creative in order to deal with a nationwide shortage of baby formula. Although some manufacturers have resumed production, it could be a little while longer until stock is back to normal.

According to a recent Flatland article, "over 76% of stores in Kansas City are now out of stock of formula." To make sure babies get fed, communities have come together, posting on social media groups about available formula and excess breast milk.

On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske spoke with Flatland community reporter Vicky Diaz-Camacho and administrative coordinator for the Missouri Bureau of WIC and Nutrition Services Anne Strope about what parents have been going through as the shortage continues.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

