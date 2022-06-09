Surviving the baby formula shortage as a community

According to a recent Flatland article, "over 76% of stores in Kansas City are now out of stock of formula." To make sure babies get fed, communities have come together, posting on social media groups about available formula and excess breast milk.

On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske spoke with Flatland community reporter Vicky Diaz-Camacho and administrative coordinator for the Missouri Bureau of WIC and Nutrition Services Anne Strope about what parents have been going through as the shortage continues.

