Baby formula remains scarce in Kansas City. Here's what parents can do
Although Abbott's Michigan plant has resumed production it will still be weeks before formula is back on store shelves.
According to a recent article from Flatland "over 76% of stores in Kansas City" don't have baby formula in stock. To compensate, parents in the Kansas City area are using social media to alert each other when formula is found.
Breast milk is another option and there are several milk banks in Missouri. For WIC mothers normally restricted to a particular brand of formula, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering nationwide waivers for infant formula.
- Vicky Diaz-Camacho, community reporter for Flatland
- Anne Strope, administrative coordinator, Missouri Bureau of WIC and Nutrition Services
- Becky Mannel, executive director, Oklahoma Mother’s Milk Bank