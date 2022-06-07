© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Baby formula remains scarce in Kansas City. Here's what parents can do

Published June 7, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT
Although Abbott's Michigan plant has resumed production it will still be weeks before formula is back on store shelves.

According to a recent article from Flatland "over 76% of stores in Kansas City" don't have baby formula in stock. To compensate, parents in the Kansas City area are using social media to alert each other when formula is found.

Breast milk is another option and there are several milk banks in Missouri. For WIC mothers normally restricted to a particular brand of formula, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering nationwide waivers for infant formula.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
