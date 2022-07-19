U.S. Senate candidate Vicky Hartzler

Vickey Hartzler, running alongside 21 other Republican candidates, hopes voters will choose her to fill a U.S. Senate seat held by outgoing Sen. Roy Blunt. But it's almost a three-way tie between Hartzler, former Gov. Eric Greitens, and current Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Despite lacking an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, Hartzler believes her time in the U.S. House of Representatives gives her the necessary experience for the job. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Hartzler on Up To Date about what makes her stand out from the other candidates on the ballot.

"They may share my ideas that we need to quit spending money, but I've been there, and as a small business owner, I know how to create jobs," Hartzler said. "So that gives me an advantage there. They're both attorneys. I've signed the front of a paycheck, and not just the back, and that matters."

