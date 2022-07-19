© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
U.S. Senate candidate Vicky Hartzler

Published July 19, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler is in a crowded GOP primary field for Missouri's open U.S. Senate seat. After former President Donald Trump declined to endorse her, Hartzler says her experience in Congress sets her apart.

Vickey Hartzler, running alongside 21 other Republican candidates, hopes voters will choose her to fill a U.S. Senate seat held by outgoing Sen. Roy Blunt. But it's almost a three-way tie between Hartzler, former Gov. Eric Greitens, and current Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Despite lacking an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, Hartzler believes her time in the U.S. House of Representatives gives her the necessary experience for the job. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Hartzler on Up To Date about what makes her stand out from the other candidates on the ballot.

"They may share my ideas that we need to quit spending money, but I've been there, and as a small business owner, I know how to create jobs," Hartzler said. "So that gives me an advantage there. They're both attorneys. I've signed the front of a paycheck, and not just the back, and that matters."

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags

Kansas City Today ElectionsMissouriMissouri PrimaryU.S. SenateVicky Hartzlerabortioneconomy
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
