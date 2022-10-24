Breaking down the Kansas City ballot

A few statewide ballot measures in Missouri have been creating buzz during the lead-up to this year's midterm election on Nov. 8. All of Missouri will vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana, and whether to require Kansas City to increase the proportion of its budget that goes towards police.

Some local topics could get overshadowed, even though they'll affect Kansas City's residents in big ways. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Kansas City reporter Lynn Horsley to help break down what's on the ballot.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate