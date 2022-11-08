Election Day is here!

Kansas and Missouri voters are heading to the polls, which open at 6 a.m. in Missouri and 7 a.m. in Kansas. Most of the drama this November is on the Kansas side, with competitive races for Kansas governor and in the Kansas 3rd Congressional District.

In Missouri, how will Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine's self-funded U.S. Senate campaign fare against Eric Schmitt in a predominantly Republican state? And will Missouri vote to legalize weed and force Kansas City to increase police funding?

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Up To Date host Steve Kraske about the races we're watching on both sides of the state line, and what this year's election says about the state of our democracy. You can find election results on KCUR.org after polls close.

