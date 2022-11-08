© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Election Day is here!

Published November 8, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Kansas and Missouri are headed to the polls today! Voters have some big races to decide: governor, U.S. Senate and attorney general in Kansas, and in Missouri, an open U.S. Senate contest plus constitutional amendments to legalize recreational marijuana and increase KCPD funding.

Kansas and Missouri voters are heading to the polls, which open at 6 a.m. in Missouri and 7 a.m. in Kansas. Most of the drama this November is on the Kansas side, with competitive races for Kansas governor and in the Kansas 3rd Congressional District.

In Missouri, how will Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine's self-funded U.S. Senate campaign fare against Eric Schmitt in a predominantly Republican state? And will Missouri vote to legalize weed and force Kansas City to increase police funding?

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Up To Date host Steve Kraske about the races we're watching on both sides of the state line, and what this year's election says about the state of our democracy. You can find election results on KCUR.org after polls close.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Missouri Elections 2022Kansas Elections 2022ElectionsLaura KellySharice DavidsTrudy Busch ValentineEric Schmitt
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
