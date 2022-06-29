Election 2022
Kansas and Missouri are headed into competitive election seasons, with races for U.S. Senate, governor and much more on the ballot — plus a major ballot initiative on abortion. Check out full coverage of elections in both states from KCUR and the Kansas News Service.
Latest election stories
Kansas saw a flood of out-of-state patients seeking abortion care before the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. Although more states enacted their own restrictions, a Kansas clinic does not expect to see another influx of women because the trek will be too far for them.
Months of ads from candidates and PACs have produced little change in poll results for the Republican primary. Meanwhile, Trudy Busch Valentine is the only candidate in the 11-person Democratic field with ads on the air.
Former U.S. Sen. John Danforth is endorsing independent candidate John Wood for Missouri's open seat, which is being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt.
Missouri voters can expect changes to the election process come November's general election. A political science professor analyzes some of the changes that will be implemented after the August primaries.
Election officials say poll workers are usually older, and they are looking for younger people to step up. And depending on the location, some election boards are in desperate need of more Republicans or Democrats.
Even as the Jan. 6 hearings play out, election misinformation keeps spreading. NPR tracked four leaders preaching false information about election fraud at hundreds of grassroots events nationwide.
As Republican hopefuls take on each other and Democratic candidates watch them battle, a former federal prosecutor enters the fray as an independent.
Under the law, acceptable photo identification includes a non-expired Missouri driver’s license or state ID, non-expired passports and photo military IDs. The voter ID requirements won’t impact the Aug. 2 primary, though.
U.S. Senate candidate Mark McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, have filed a lawsuit against U.S. Rep. Cori Bush and state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge for participating in protests that passed the McCloskeys’ home. Aldridge called the lawsuit a publicity stunt.
John Wood, former federal prosecutor and senior investigative counsel to the January 6 Committee, said the divisive politics shaping up in Missouri's U.S. Senate primaries prompted him to run as a mainstream independent candidate.