Kansas City Today

Sports gambling in Kansas is a big win for lobbyists

Published December 1, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Wagers are well underway in Kansas under the state's new sports betting system. But taxable revenues from the industry have nearly disappeared, thanks to questionable deductions and the state's comparably small share of the profits.

Kansas' legalization of sports betting last September was hailed as a win by many in the state, but a recent New York Times article examines the extent that lobbyists played in the legislation's passage.

This includes provisions that caused the state to bring in only $271,000 in taxes on $350 million in bets. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with New York Time's investigative reporter Eric Lipton about the story.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
