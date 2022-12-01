Sports gambling in Kansas is a big win for lobbyists

Kansas' legalization of sports betting last September was hailed as a win by many in the state, but a recent New York Times article examines the extent that lobbyists played in the legislation's passage.

This includes provisions that caused the state to bring in only $271,000 in taxes on $350 million in bets. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with New York Time's investigative reporter Eric Lipton about the story.

