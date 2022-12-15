Missouri Secretary of State defends controversial library rules

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft argues that his new proposed rules for libraries will help protect children from "non-age-appropriate materials," but many library administrators say it's a nonissue. They worry the restrictions will deny equal access to information.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Kansas City Public Library Director of Policy Cindy Hohl about the proposal.

Comments on the rules are being accepted until Dec. 15 and can be mailed to the Office of the Missouri Secretary of State, P.O. Box 1767, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by email to comments@sos.mo.gov . You must include "rule number 15 CSR 30-200.015" in your correspondence.

