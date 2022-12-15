© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Missouri Secretary of State defends controversial library rules

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published December 15, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

The public comment period is ending for proposed rules from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, which threaten to take away state funding from libraries unless they restrict "non-age-appropriate materials" from minors. Ashcroft says the rules are meant to empower parents, but library administrators call it a slippery slope.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft argues that his new proposed rules for libraries will help protect children from "non-age-appropriate materials," but many library administrators say it's a nonissue. They worry the restrictions will deny equal access to information.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Kansas City Public Library Director of Policy Cindy Hohl about the proposal.

Comments on the rules are being accepted until Dec. 15 and can be mailed to the Office of the Missouri Secretary of State, P.O. Box 1767, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by email to comments@sos.mo.gov. You must include "rule number 15 CSR 30-200.015" in your correspondence.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today BooksJay AshcroftMissouri Secretary of StatelibrariesMissouri government
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content