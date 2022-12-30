What we learned on the criminal justice beat in 2022
This year saw the arrest and indictment of retired Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski. Gun violence and homicides continued to plague Kansas City, something that the new KCPD chief is ready to tackle. A look at the biggest criminal justice stories of the year.
In September, former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski was arrested and charged with sexual assault and kidnapping; he was later alleged to have accepted money from sex traffickers in exchange for protection.
The much-criticized search for KCPD's new police chief came to an end when 25-year police veteran Stacey Graves became the first woman to hold the position in the department's history.
KCUR'S Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with investigative reporter Peggy Lowe about the biggest criminal justice stories of the year, including her extensive coverage of Golubski.
Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.
