What we learned on the criminal justice beat in 2022

In September, former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski was arrested and charged with sexual assault and kidnapping; he was later alleged to have accepted money from sex traffickers in exchange for protection.

The much-criticized search for KCPD's new police chief came to an end when 25-year police veteran Stacey Graves became the first woman to hold the position in the department's history.

KCUR'S Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with investigative reporter Peggy Lowe about the biggest criminal justice stories of the year, including her extensive coverage of Golubski.

