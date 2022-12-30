© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What we learned on the criminal justice beat in 2022

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published December 30, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
This year saw the arrest and indictment of retired Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski. Gun violence and homicides continued to plague Kansas City, something that the new KCPD chief is ready to tackle. A look at the biggest criminal justice stories of the year.

In September, former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski was arrested and charged with sexual assault and kidnapping; he was later alleged to have accepted money from sex traffickers in exchange for protection.

The much-criticized search for KCPD's new police chief came to an end when 25-year police veteran Stacey Graves became the first woman to hold the position in the department's history.

KCUR'S Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with investigative reporter Peggy Lowe about the biggest criminal justice stories of the year, including her extensive coverage of Golubski.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
