Kansas City, it's time for a Super Bowl parade

After a narrow victory on Sunday at the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs are now ready to celebrate. Mayor Quinton Lucas joins Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up to Date to discuss parade plans and cost, which are mostly being shouldered by the city.

"It is not necessarily easy for us to put it on," Lucas said.

Lucas also spoke about reports of sexual assault and racism within the Kansas City Fire Department and the challenges in fixing it.

