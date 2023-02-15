© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Kansas City Today

Kansas City, it's time for a Super Bowl parade

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published February 15, 2023
Kansas City is welcoming back the Chiefs as Super Bowl champions, and Mayor Quinton Lucas talks through what fans can look forward to during Wednesday's victory parade and rally. Plus: His reaction to a recent report on lasting racism and sexism within the Kansas City Fire Department.

After a narrow victory on Sunday at the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs are now ready to celebrate. Mayor Quinton Lucas joins Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up to Date to discuss parade plans and cost, which are mostly being shouldered by the city.

"It is not necessarily easy for us to put it on," Lucas said.

Lucas also spoke about reports of sexual assault and racism within the Kansas City Fire Department and the challenges in fixing it.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
