The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions again. Now it's time to party

Down ten points at halftime to the Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs scored every time they got the ball in the second half on their way to a 38-35 Super Bowl victory.

On KCUR's Up To Date on Monday, City Manager Brian Platt laid out plans for the Chiefs championship parade set for Wednesday afternoon, while two sports journalists provided analysis on the game, fans called in and reporters in Kansas City and Philadelphia recapped both cities' reaction to the game.

The Chiefs will be able to celebrate on Wednesday thanks to its high-powered offense and stunning defensive performances from players like linebacker Nick Bolton, who came up in the clutch repeatedly on Sunday, said KSHB sports anchor Hayley Lewis.

"He's come up big down the stretch and he's a guy who's continued to be an essential leader," Lewis said. "He is continuing to be mature beyond his years."

