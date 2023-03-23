Who benefits from a downtown baseball stadium in Kansas City?

The development of a new downtown ballpark for the Kansas City Royals has a lot of people excited — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he expects it could come become reality sooner rather than later. But while the project could create thousands of jobs, some workers worry they could end up being underpaid and overworked.

Stand Up KC is a coalition of fast food, retail and low-wage workers who want the stadium to bring good wages, job security and affordable housing. KCUR’s Reginald David spoke to two members of the group, Bill Thompson and Terrance Wise. They told him what they hope to see from a downtown baseball stadium.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate