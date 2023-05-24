© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Keystone pipeline owners knew about problems before massive oil spill

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published May 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Investigators looking into the Keystone pipeline oil spill in Kansas found problems in the manufacturing and installation of a pipe that burst last December. Owner TC Energy also knew that the specific piece of the pipeline had been warped for a decade. Plus: The unique role that Kansas City played in McDonald's becoming a fast food giant.

The Keystone pipeline’s biggest oil spill ever happened in Kansas last year. Now an investigation reveals that the operator knew about problems in that section of the pipeline a decade ago. Kansas News Service editor Stephen Koranda and reporter Celia Llopis-Jepsen fill us in on the chain of events that led to the spill.

Beginning in the 1960s, Kansas City became one of the first places in the country where McDonald’s franchises could be run by Black operators. From the KCUR podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, Mackenzie Martin reports on how those restaurants got caught up in the fight for racial equality.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Keystone PipelineoilClimate ChangepollutionhistoryMcDonald'scivil rightsfood
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now