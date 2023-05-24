Keystone pipeline owners knew about problems before massive oil spill

The Keystone pipeline’s biggest oil spill ever happened in Kansas last year. Now an investigation reveals that the operator knew about problems in that section of the pipeline a decade ago. Kansas News Service editor Stephen Koranda and reporter Celia Llopis-Jepsen fill us in on the chain of events that led to the spill.

Beginning in the 1960s, Kansas City became one of the first places in the country where McDonald’s franchises could be run by Black operators. From the KCUR podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, Mackenzie Martin reports on how those restaurants got caught up in the fight for racial equality.

