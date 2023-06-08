This Parkville girl needs a $20,000-a-month drug

In January, Alison Anstaett learned her daughter Ella Mae had Batten disease, a rare condition with a difficult and terminal prognosis. The drug showing promise in slowing the disease isn't covered by their insurance because it's still in clinical trials. A year's supply would run them $240,000 each year. KCUR’s Noah Taborda reports the family is trying to raise money to cover expenses.

Politicians have long promised one policy or another would stem the shedding of population that’s defined rural Kansas almost since homesteader days. Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports the forces making small towns even smaller persist.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.