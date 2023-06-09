Kansas City's very first Pride parade

Kansas City's first Pride parade was held in 1977 and was spearheaded by Lea Hopkins — a bold, Black, lesbian activist. Nearly a half century later, the 2023 pride parade is being held in a state that saw 48 anti-LGBTQ bills proposed and several new restrictions pass in the last legislative session. From the podcast A People's History of Kansas City, Suzanne Hogan introduces us to Hopkins and her ongoing fight.

Overland Park native Kate Cosentino made waves after she competed on the last season of "The Voice." Despite living in Nashville for the last seven years, she reps Kansas City any chance she gets. KCUR's Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga has her story.

