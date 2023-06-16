© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What Missouri owes the wrongfully convicted

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published June 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Gov. Mike Parson is expected to sign a bill that could expand the eligibility and payout for Missourians who have been wrongfully convicted and exonerated, as long as they waive their right to sue the state. Experts say the bill is an improvement, but still wouldn't help very many people.

Missouri state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) proposed a bill that could increase compensation for exonerees if they waive their right to file a lawsuit. Despite its good intentions, advocates say the legislation may do little for those wrongfully imprisoned.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke to Tricia Rojo Bushnell, executive director of the Midwest Innocence Project, about this new bill and its shortcomings.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Tags
Kansas City Today criminal justice reformcriminal justiceMidwest Innocence ProjectprisonKevin StricklandMissouri
