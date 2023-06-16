What Missouri owes the wrongfully convicted

Missouri state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) proposed a bill that could increase compensation for exonerees if they waive their right to file a lawsuit. Despite its good intentions, advocates say the legislation may do little for those wrongfully imprisoned.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke to Tricia Rojo Bushnell, executive director of the Midwest Innocence Project, about this new bill and its shortcomings.

