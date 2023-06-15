© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Missouri may expand compensation for the wrongfully convicted, but few will qualify

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published June 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kevin Strickland next to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker outside the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri, on Nov. 23, 2021. A judge ordered Strickland immediately released after setting aside his 1979 conviction.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kevin Strickland next to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker outside the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri, on Nov. 23, 2021. A judge ordered Strickland immediately released after setting aside his 1979 conviction.

A bill proposed by Missouri state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) would increase and widen the state's compensation for exonerees under the condition they not file a lawsuit. But Tricia Rojo Bushnell, executive director for the Midwest Innocence Project, said the bill still won't fix many of the state's problems.

Missouri doesn't allow for compensation of those wrongly convicted and imprisoned, without DNA evidence. But a bill proposed by state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer will expand who is eligible and increase the payout if they agree not to sue.

The bill is expected to be signed by Gov. Mike Parson. Tricia Rojo Bushnell, the executive director for the Midwest Innocence Project, calls it a start but not enough.

"It's certainly a step that we're having this conversation," said Bushnell. "Unfortunately, the provisions that are in the bill that are currently being discussed, don't get us there and wouldn't compensate basically, anyone in the state of Missouri."

Bushnell points to several issues with the bill, including legal hang ups related to the term "innocent," the annuity payment, an d inability for inheritance. She said it's also unclear whether or not the bill is retroactive.

Bushnell joined Up To Date to discuss compensation for exonerees and how the bill would affect those wrongly convicted in Missouri.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
